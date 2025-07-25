Inside The Rangers

Rangers Skipper Hints That Best Version of Joc Pederson Could Come When He Returns

The Texas Rangers could finally get what they were expecting out of Joc Pederson when he returns from injury.

Brad Wakai

May 17, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Joc Pederson (4) bats during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field
May 17, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Joc Pederson (4) bats during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers now find themselves in an interesting spot.

With their offense starting to heat up, their 53-50 record puts them just 1.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. They have a great chance to make the playoffs if their lineup can sustain its recent form and the pitching staff continues to be one of the best in the league, which could lend the ultra-aggressive Chris Young to become active ahead of the trade deadline.

What he might go after isn't clear.

Another bat wouldn't hurt, but the Rangers are expected to get Joc Pederson back soon after he recovers from his broken hand.

Texas fans might not be willing to put their eggs in the Pederson basket when looking for an offensive spark, and it's hard to blame them.

He's been atrocious this season, putting up career-worst numbers with a .131/.269/.238 slash line and just two homers and six RBI across 46 games.

However, Bruch Bochy hinted that the best might be around the corner for Pederson.

"I will say, he's been looking real good," the skipper stated, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).

The fanbase might be operating on a "see it to believe it basis," but Bochy's statement at least is a good sign that Pederson could return to his baseline at the very worst in 2025.

He's not even a year removed from slashing .275/.393/.515 with a career-high wRC+ of 152 and 23 home runs and 64 RBI across 132 games.

If Pederson can just get back to just the league average wRC+ mark of 100 instead of the abysmal figure of 52 he currently owns, then that would go a long way to boost this Rangers offense whenever he's in the lineup.

Will his impending return prevent Young from going after a bat?

That's not clear.

But Bochy has liked what he's seen from Pederson thus far as he's been rehabbing, so if Texas doesn't add another hitter before the trade deadline, then the lefty slugger will have a chance to prove he wasn't a complete bust of an offseason signing.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

