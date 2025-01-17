Former Star Texas Rangers International Free Agent Signs Deal With Milwaukee Brewers
The Texas Rangers brought in a haul during this 2025 international free agency cycle.
From legendary family connections to potential top prospects to depth pieces the front office hopes turns into impact players, the pipeline has just been supplemented with some interesting youngsters to follow during their time within the organization.
Someone the Rangers though they hit on during one of their international classes was catcher Jorge Alfaro.
Signed as a 16-year-old for $1.3 million in 2010, he almost immediately became one of their top prospects and one of the best in all of baseball.
In 2014, Texas added Alfaro to their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, and with him putting together another great showing in the minors during the next campaign, he was a featured part of the trade package sent to the Philadelphia Phillies that brought in Cole Hamels and Jake Diekman.
The Phillies, like the Rangers, thought they were getting the catcher of their future when they acquired him, but following just one full season in The Show, they opted to ship him out to acquire J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins.
Alfaro has never reached his ceiling.
Following three years with the Marlins, he became a journeyman where he spent the 2022 campaign with the San Diego Padres before being part of two different teams in 2023 while only getting into 18 Major League games.
Now, after not signing with a team following the Chicago Cubs releasing him in March 2024, he has signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers per Robert Murray of FanSided.
At 31 years old, it's unlikely he will be able to turn his career around at this point to live up to the expectations placed upon him during his early stages as a prospect, but if he can have a good showing during the spring, perhaps he sticks in a backup role.