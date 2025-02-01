Former Texas Rangers All-Star Starter Reportedly Drawing Interest As Closer
A former Texas Rangers starting pitcher is apparently drawing interest to become a closer according to a fascinating report.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed he was told by former Rangers ace Lance Lynn that teams are inquiring with him as to whether or not he would be willing to come out of the bullpen and shut games down as the closer.
Lynn revealed to Rosenthal that he is at least intrigued at what he described as a 'fun' idea in a final act of his career, but he would have to weigh whether he would rather close games or remain in the only role he's known throughout his career.
After a year in 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals at the age of 37 that was certainly good enough to draw another short term contract as a starter, Lynn is not pigeon holed to the bullpen if he doesn't want to be.
During his career, Lynn has made 364 appearances and 340 of them came as a starter. He has recorded one save in his entire 13-year career and it came during his rookie season all the way back in 2011 with the Cardinals.
Lynn played two seasons for Texas from 2019-2020 and they were some of the most productive campaigns of his career. In a full 33 start slate in 2019, he pitched to a 16-11 record with a 3.67 ERA with 246 strikeouts in 208.1 innings pitched, both career highs.
Not only was it the most strikeouts he's ever had, but Lynn was also striking out batters at a higher rate than any other season he's had to this point with 10.6 K's per nine innings.
In the shortened 2020 season, Lynn led the majors in starts, innings pitched, and batters faced all while putting up another beyond solid 3.32 ERA for a second consecutive top-ten finish in American League Cy Young voting.
The Rangers wound up trading Lynn to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season where he would go on to have an even better season in 2021, remaining with the team until they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline of the 2023 season before returning to his original team in St. Louis this past season.
Though 2023 was a struggle for Lynn, he returned to form in 2024 and demonstrated he still has an ability to deliver quality starts with a 3.84 ERA in 23 appearances.
Whether or not he actually ends up in the bullpen this season and if so with what team will be fascinating to see, but Lynn has done enough to earn at least another season with a big league club and potentially in a very critical role.
Seeing him close games would be a bit jarring, but he would likely experience success and help someone's bullpen immensely.