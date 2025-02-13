Former Texas Rangers Players John Rocker, Pat Mahomes Sr. Will Fight at Rough N Rowdy
The Super Bowl that took this past Sunday dominated much of the conversation in the sports world, but it was two former Texas Rangers players who generated headlines coming out of the game.
In a viral moment that was circulated on social media, John Rocker and Patrick Mahomes Sr. were seen arguing on Bourbon Street which almost resulted in a physical altercation.
Rocker is most known for his time with the Atlanta Braves from 1998-2001 before he was traded during the 2001 campaign to Cleveland. He was then shipped to the Rangers and spent his lone season with Texas in 2002.
Mahomes signed with the Rangers in 2001 after two years with the New York Mets.
The two never overlapped during their time with Texas, but perhaps the rivalry between the Braves and Mets led to the two men having a NSFW dustup that was caught on camera in New Orleans.
The actual cause of the dispute is unknown, but it's clear Mahomes had no interest in communicating with Rocker when the latter walked up to him on the street and tried to go in for what appeared to be a handshake.
The two were separated and nothing got physical, but Barstool Sports is now allowing the former Major League pitchers to hash out their differences in the ring at their "Rough N' Rowdy" boxing event that will take place on April 18.
For those unfamiliar with Rough N' Rowdy, it's an amateur boxing event that was purchased by Barstool Sports in 2017 that features fighters ages 18 and above who pass a physical to fight in matches that consist of three one-minute rounds.
Celebrities have been featured in the past.
Rocker has long been someone who fans don't like. He was on the receiving end of taunts from opposing fan bases during his career, and his admission in 2011 to using steroids during his playing days only added more fuel to the fire.
Now, the two former Rangers pitchers will be a featured as one of the most-high-profile bouts in Rough N' Rowdy history to settle their differences after their viral moment that took place on Bourbon Street.