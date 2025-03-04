Former Texas Rangers Reliever Still Unsigned Despite Numerous Potential Suitors
When the Texas Rangers signed David Robertson to a one-year, $11.5-million contract with a mutual option for 2025 prior to last season, they knew they were adding a solid veteran presence to their bullpen.
Robertson delivered that stability and more, proving very effective as he gave Texas a 3.00 ERA over 68 appearances and 72 innings pitched in his age 39 season.
The 2009 World Series champion as a member of the New York Yankees even retained his strikeout prowess, fanning 99 batters and remarkably falling just one short of his career high in that regard.
But Robertson declined the mutual option on his contract, making him a free agent for 2025, and he still remains unsigned as spring training nears the halfway point.
Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors broke down the possible landing spots for Robertson, and it should come as no surprise that the most recent of the eight teams he played for might still be an option.
"The incumbent Rangers added plenty of talent to their bullpen this winter, but lack a proper closer after watching Robertson, Leclerc, and all depart in free agency this winter," Deeds wrote. "That’s enough to make Robertson a logical fit for the club on paper, but much like Arizona, the club appears to be at or near its budget capacity for the 2025 campaign, which would make adding Robertson to the fold a difficult task."
While the Rangers may be nearing their internal budget limit, they still project to have a lower payroll than they've spent in each of the prior two seasons.
According to Spotrac, the team's projected total allocations for the 2025 campaign come in at roughly $213 million, and the club spent about $227 million in 2024 and $251 million in 2023.
Texas was above the luxury tax threshold in 2023, but fell back below last year and remain there this year, so any cap below that is strictly an internal restriction.
Robertson proved to be a good fit in the organization and that he still has the capability to perform as an above-average closer last season.
According to Fangraphs projections, no current member of the Rangers bullpen is estimated to have a better ERA than Roberton's mark from last year, and only two (newcomers Chris Martin and Robert Garcia) are pegged for an ERA below 3.92.
There is no question that the organization could benefit from adding Robertson back into the fold, but the question is whether or not a modest upgrade to their bullpen is worth the price the soon-to-be 40-year-old seeks.