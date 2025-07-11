Four Injured Texas Rangers Stars Receive Important Updates On Return Status
The Texas Rangers are battling to stay in the AL Wild Card conversation and could be getting a nice boost to their roster as a handful of injured stars are making their way back to health.
There are currently four Rangers players on the injured list, three pitchers and one slugger. While speaking to the media, manager Bruce Bochy provided at least some updates on all of them per Shawn McFarland of Dallas News.
Veteran righty Jon Gray appears to be the closest to making his return to action, where he could be a potential contributor on the backend of this rotation. He is set to make his next rehab start on Sunday.
Gray has yet to make his 2025 debut after he suffered a right wrist fracture back in spring training.
During his first rehab start he pitched two innings, struck out one batter and gave up a solo home run as the only hit.
The 33-year-old has posted a 4.16 ERA with a 1.244 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 over three years with Texas.
Next up is the much-anticipated return of breakout star Tyler Mahle, who is set to begin throwing in a week.
Mahle has been dealing with a shoulder issue that has kept him sidelined since the second week of June. This was a massive loss for the starting rotation as he has been light out so far this season.
Through 14 starts, Mahle has a 2.34 ERA with a 1.130 WHIP and 6.5 K/9. It hasn't been overwhelming stuff from him this year, but he hits his locations and doesn't get hit hard.
The last pitcher to receive an injury update was reliever Josh Sborz, who also has yet to debut this season. He still seems to be a ways away, but Bochy did say that his next steps are being discussed.
Sborz had his 2024 cut short with a rotator cuff strain that ended up needing shoulder injury.
He was on track for his best year in a while, posting a 3.86 ERA with a 1.224 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 over 16.1 innings of work.
The final injury update came for designated hitter Joc Pederson, who has had an abysmal start to his time in a Rangers uniform. He will begin batting practice in about two to three weeks.
Hopefully, the time away will act as a bit of a reset for Pederson. The 33-year-old has posted just a .131/.269/.238 slash line with two home runs over his first 46 games this season.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.