Four Potential Options for Texas Rangers in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft

The Texas Rangers are still in a bit of a reset after winning it all in 2023, the upcoming 2025 MLB draft could be an important part to getting them back on track.

Tennessee's Gavin Kilen (6) throws to first during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers are clearly not the same team as they were when they won the World Series just two years ago, but they also might not be too far from getting back on track.

With young players like Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter, there is still plenty of reason to build a competitive roster.

The upcoming 2025 MLB draft could be an important step for the Rangers since they have the No. 12 overall selection. Here are a couple of options that could be intriguing for them in the first round.

Gavin Kilen - Tennessee

It's clear that Marcus Semien's best days are behind him and it is time to start thinking about the future at second base. Kilen could be a nice option who keeps the offensive upside they have had with Semien in the past.

The 21-year-old posted a .357/.441/.671 slash line with 15 home runs and six stolen bases last season in an competitive SEC. He also drew 30 walks and struck out just 27 times.

Gage Wood - Arkansas

Few players are riding as much of a wave as Wood is, coming off of a 19-strikeout no-hitter in the College World Series.

Texas could want to go with a safer option with youngsters Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker having ups-and-downs to start their careers, but the potential of Wood's fastball might be too much to look past.

The 21-year-old posted a 3.84 ERA with a 0.903 WHIP and struck out an impressive 69 batters in just 37.2 innings of work.

His limited workload in college is a clear downside, but he does have starter potential and a fantastic heater.

3B Xavier Neyens - Washington (HS)

Speaking of potential, Neyens is one of the more promising high school bats in the draft. He has outstanding raw power and a strong arm with 6-foot-4 size.

He is athletic enough to play in the infield, but his arm and build make him an easy switch to the outfield. With Sebastian Walcott looking to lock down the hot corner, moving Neyens might be an option worth considering for the Rangers.

Brendan Summerhill - Arizona

Summerhill has actual outfield experience at the collegiate level and has the stuff to be an interesting addition to the pair of Langford and Carter.

Adding Summerhill to that mix would give them the potential to be the best defensive outfield in baseball without limiting what they can do at the plate.

The 21-year-old posted a .242/.459/.556 slash line with four home runs and 11 stolen bases. He is believed to have more of a power ceiling than he has shown in college, maxing out at eight homers in a campaign.

