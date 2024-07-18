Four Things To Know As Texas Rangers Reset For Second Half
The Texas Rangers take the field after the All-Star break at Globe Life Field with a three-game series against the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles.
While the All-Star break is the traditional break in between the season’s two halves, the reality is the Rangers only have 66 games left. If Texas has hopes of reaching the playoffs for a second straight season, it has to move now.
With that in mind, here are the things you need to know going into the back half of the season.
1. The Record and the Playoff Race
The Rangers are 46-50 entering Friday’s game. Before the break, Texas trimmed its deficit in the AL West to five games back of the Seattle Mariners, which has a one-game lead on the Houston Astros. The Astros and the Mariners start the second half with a three-game series in Seattle.
The Rangers are 7.5 games back of the final wild-card spot.
2. The Injuries
Right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning made a rehab start at Double-A Frisco on Sunday. He threw 35 pitches and is expected to return from shoulder soreness this weekend.
Third baseman Josh Jung is ramping up for a rehab assignment, which could happen as early as next week. He's returning from surgery to repair a right wrist fracture in early April. The Rangers hope to have outfielder Evan Carter back from lower back issue in late July.
Right-hander Tyler Mahle is on a rehab assignment and could return from Tommy John surgery by early August. The Rangers signed Mahle to a two-year deal in the offseason, knowing he would need the recovery time.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom is progressing on schedule from his Tommy John surgery but needs more bullpens before starting a rehab assignment. The Rangers hope he's available by late August.
Left-hander Cody Bradford is throwing off a mound after he suffered a lower back strain and rib stress fracture. The Rangers don’t have a timetable for his return, nor do they have one for right-hander Cole Winn, who is out with a right shoulder sprain.
3. The Trade Deadline
The deadline is July 30, and it’s not clear if the Rangers will be buyers, sellers, or somewhere in between.
If Texas opts to sell, Max Scherzer has already said he won’t waive his no-trade clause, saying he believes the Rangers will turn things around. Starting pitchers Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates, could be part of a deadline sell-off, along with outfielder Robbie Grossman. Anyone on an expiring deal could be dealt if the Rangers truly feel they’re out of it.
4. The Defining Stretch
The Rangers need to know where they’re heading by the trade deadline, and there is an opportunity to figure that out. The opening set with the Orioles will be a tough test, but four games at home with the Chicago White Sox, the worst team in baseball, follows. Texas has three at Toronto and three at St. Louis to close out July.
The Cardinals series overlaps with the trade deadline. By the end of the White Sox series, the Rangers may be ready to make decisions.