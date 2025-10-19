Grading Out Rangers Front Office After Missing Playoffs and Finishing .500
Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young and his staff spent weeks putting together the 2025 team, not including the adjustments made during the season.
The hard work doesn’t always pay off. Two seasons ago Young and his staff put together a World Series championship and many of the moves it made, both in the offseason and in-season, paid off handsomely. This season, the moves made didn’t lead to the postseason and Texas finished 81-81.
How did the front office do? After breaking it down into three key areas, the front office has a grade.
Starting Pitching
Texas made two significant moves, one in the offseason and one at the trade deadline. The Rangers signed Patrick Corbin just before the season and traded for Merrill Kelly at the deadline.
The Rangers signed Corbin to a deal worth less than $2 million and based on that he provided solid value. He finished 7-11 with a 4.40 ERA. As he did during his previous six seasons with the Washington Nationals, he made every start. It was one of the Rangers’ best value signings.
Texas gave up three Top 15 pitching prospects to nab Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It wasn’t necessarily a primary need at the deadline, but he did come in handy after an injury to Nathan Eovaldi. He went 3-3 with a 4.23 ERA in 10 starts, though his performance turned a bit down the stretch. The grade is better assessed in a couple of years. But if the players given up pay off for the Diamondbacks, the front office shouldn’t get off that easy for giving up that return for a two-month rental.
Bullpen
Young and the front office rebuilt the bullpen from scratch, and it was their biggest success of the season. The bullpen’s ERA, 3.62, was the fifth-best in baseball. Of the relievers that finished the season with Texas, the only ones that were on the staff in 2024 were Cole Winn and Jacob Latz.
Many of the free agents that Young brought in pitched well, especially Hoby Milner, Sharn Armstrong and Jacob Webb. Texas did overuse some of those relievers, as Milner, Armstrong and Robert Garcia — acquired in a trade from Washington for Nathaniel Lowe — but it was a great example of putting together a quality bullpen on the cheap using every lever.
Texas traded for two relievers at the deadline, but only one worked out. Danny Coulombe went 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA while Phil Maton went 3-2 with a 3.52 ERA.
Young’s biggest miscalculation was not going after a quality closer, and it impacted the Rangers’ late run toward a potential postseason berth. Texas blew 29 saves (37 saves in 66 chances). Had Texas converted seven of those chances it would have made the playoffs. The overall grade takes a hit due to that omission.
Position Players
In the offseason the Rangers made two significant transactions in the offseason — designated hitter Joc Pederson (free agent) and first baseman Jake Burger (trade).
Pederson was a bust, but the Rangers are tied to him for one more year. He slashed .181/.285/.328 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 96 games. It was the worst full season of his career, and he missed three months due to an injury. The Rangers gave up three prospects for Burger, who was also on the injured list three times. He slashed .236/.269/.419 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI.
The Rangers’ best in-season acquisition was first baseman Rowdy Tellez, who gave the Rangers a boost offensively when he joined the lineup in July after Burger went to the IL. He slashed .259/.315/.457, with six home runs and 22 RBI in just 38 games. It was a well-timed signing to a minor-league deal.
Overall Grade
Texas had a significant amount of talent already under contract for 2025, so the focus was on the bullpen and supplementing the batting order. As noted, the bullpen moves largely worked, though the grade comes down due to the lack of a closer. The lineup moves drug the offense down, unfortunately, but both Pederson and Burger will get a second chance in 2026, assuming they return.
Final Grade: C+