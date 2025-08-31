Rangers Star Nathan Eovaldi Coaching Franchise's Next Potential Ace
While the Texas Rangers are working through the fallout of pitcher Nathan Eovaldi's injury, most likely sidelining him for the rest of the season, the rest of the pitching staff still has a game to be played.
With Jacob DeGrom slowing down a bit the past month, the responsibility has seemingly fallen to Jack Leiter, the expected future ace for the franchise. While he has shown flashes of excellence this season, he will be the first one to tell you he has a long way to go until he reaches the point he desires.
While sidelined, though, Eovaldi has passed on his success, which has allowed him to have his career year to the young pitcher, ensuring he gets the help he needs to take over his role.
Learning From The Past
When the Rangers re-signed Eovaldi, giving him another three-year contract, they weren't just expecting him to contribute on the mound. They knew his clubhouse leadership would usher in the next generation of talent, which would shape the future of the ballclub after his time was over.
Especially with the expected two future rotation anchors, Kumar Rocker and Leiter, already seeing time in the Majors, learning under Eovaldi and DeGrom would only benefit their chances of success in the future.
That hasn't been emphasized more than it has now with Eovaldi sidelined. While he is not traveling with the team to handle the healing process, he is still helping out the young guys on the sidelines. In his last outing, Leiter went six innings, allowed only two earned runs, and struck out seven. In a tweet from Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, he credited his success in the outing to working with the veteran.
"Jack Leiter said that Nathan Eovaldi did his own scouting report on the A's, sent it to Leiter, and discussed the matchups," McFarland conveyed in his report. "Eovaldi didn't travel with the team but already texted Leiter about his start."
Leiter has always shown plus stuff on the mound, but questions over his control hindered his ability to go deep into games like the coaching staff would like to see. Over his last three starts, though, he has only allowed five free passes total, compared to nine the three starts before that.
The season may not have turned out as the Rangers hoped, and certainly not for Eovaldi, who had just nudged his way into American League Cy Young consideration. But by preparing Leiter for the future could be his biggest achievement with the Rangers.