'Hope He Gets Another Ring.' Kansas City Royals Claim Texas Rangers Outfielder Off Waivers
ARLINGTON — The Kansas City Royals claimed Robbie Grossman off waivers from the Texas Rangers before Saturday's game.
Grossman and Travis Jankowski were placed on outright waivers two days ago.
Grossman, who turns 35 on Sept. 16, rejoined the Rangers in early May in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Grossman signed a free agent deal with Chicago after playing in 115 games for the Rangers' 2023 World Series team. Grossman was 1 for 3 with a double as the designated hitter in Friday's loss to the Oakland Athletics.
"We will miss Robbie; no getting around it, but it's not so tough when they're in a win-win position like he was," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "If he doesn't get claimed, he stays here. But if he gets claimed, he's going to a team that has a very good chance to get into the postseason. And that's what you want for these guys. In essence, we're trying to do them a favor, too. And it worked out for Robbie. He will help them. Great teammate ... [he] did a lot of good things here, and I wish him the best, and I hope he gets another ring."
Rangers infield prospect Justin Foscue has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and will take Grossman's spot on the roster. Foscue was called up several games into the season when Josh Jung was sidelined with a broken wrist, but Foscue was injured a few days later and missed the next two months with a left oblique strain. He briefly returned to the Rangers in July before being optioned back to Round Rock.
Grossman gives the postseason-hunting Royals a switch-hitting veteran outfielder with a history of success against left-handed pitching. In parts of 12 Major League seasons, Grossman is batting .243 with 93 home runs and 428 RBI. In 89 at-bats against lefties in 2024, Grossman has three homers and five doubles and is slashing .281/.387/.438 with a .825 OPS.
The Royals are on the hook for the remainder of Grossman's salary, which is about $240,000 for September.
Jankowski, 33, has yet to be claimed. Jankowski has struggled at the plate in limited action in 2024. He's batting .200 with one homer. Potential playoff teams, however, could want Jankowski for his defensive skills and speed. He has eight stolen bases in 2024 and 99 in his 10-year career.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.