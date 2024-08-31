Run At Home! Texas Rangers Outslugged By Oakland Athletics, Offense Wilts Again
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers three-game winning streak came screeching to a halt against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.
Oakland belted four home runs, including two from Brent Rooker, to take the opener 9-2 at Globe Life Field. JJ Bleday's three-run homer in the third against Rangers starter Jon Gray gave the Athletics a 4-1 lead.
The Rangers, who were coming off a three-game sweep against the MLB's worst team, the Chicago White Sox, struggled to muster much offense against the A's to start their 10-game homestand.
A's starter JP Sears improved to 11-9 with the win after holding Texas to a run on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four. His only mistake was Nathaniel Lowe's solo homer to leadoff the second. That briefly tied the game at 1-1 before Bleday's blast.
Shea Langeliers' two-run homer was part of a four-run ninth to stretch Oakland's lead to 9-2.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Jon Gray Struggles
Jon Gray was charged with four runs on three hits and two walks over 4 2/3 innings. All four runs came on home runs, a solo shot in the first by Brent Rooker, and a three-run homer after two walks to JJ Bleday in the third.
In Gray's two starts since returning from the injured list with a groin strain, he's allowed 11 runs on 10 hits, including three homers, in 6 2/3 innings.
2. Waived But Staying and Playing, For Now
Robbie Grossman and Travis Jankowski may have been placed on waivers by the Rangers, but since neither was designated for assignment, they can still play for Texas unless another club claims them. Grossman batted second as a the designated hitter on Friday and Jankowski pinch-hit for him in the eighth. Grossman reached base twice, including a third-inning double, and Jankowski singled and scored in the eighth. Both veterans received nice ovations from Rangers fans when they were announced.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.31) faces right-hander Joey Estes (6-6, 4.37) in Game 2 at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
