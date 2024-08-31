Inside The Rangers

Run At Home! Texas Rangers Outslugged By Oakland Athletics, Offense Wilts Again

The Oakland Athletics slugged four home runs and added two doubles to blowout the Texas Rangers in the series opener Friday night.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 30, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers three-game winning streak came screeching to a halt against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Oakland belted four home runs, including two from Brent Rooker, to take the opener 9-2 at Globe Life Field. JJ Bleday's three-run homer in the third against Rangers starter Jon Gray gave the Athletics a 4-1 lead.

The Rangers, who were coming off a three-game sweep against the MLB's worst team, the Chicago White Sox, struggled to muster much offense against the A's to start their 10-game homestand.

A's starter JP Sears improved to 11-9 with the win after holding Texas to a run on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four. His only mistake was Nathaniel Lowe's solo homer to leadoff the second. That briefly tied the game at 1-1 before Bleday's blast.

Shea Langeliers' two-run homer was part of a four-run ninth to stretch Oakland's lead to 9-2.

Three thoughts from Friday's game:

1. Jon Gray Struggles

Texas Rangers starter Jon Gray allowed four runs on three hits, including two homers in 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics.
Aug 30, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray was charged with four runs on three hits and two walks over 4 2/3 innings. All four runs came on home runs, a solo shot in the first by Brent Rooker, and a three-run homer after two walks to JJ Bleday in the third.
In Gray's two starts since returning from the injured list with a groin strain, he's allowed 11 runs on 10 hits, including three homers, in 6 2/3 innings.

2. Waived But Staying and Playing, For Now

Robbie Grossman was 1 for 3 with a double as the Texas Rangers designated hitter on Friday against the Oakland Athletics.
Jun 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Robbie Grossman (4) follows through on a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Grossman and Travis Jankowski may have been placed on waivers by the Rangers, but since neither was designated for assignment, they can still play for Texas unless another club claims them. Grossman batted second as a the designated hitter on Friday and Jankowski pinch-hit for him in the eighth. Grossman reached base twice, including a third-inning double, and Jankowski singled and scored in the eighth. Both veterans received nice ovations from Rangers fans when they were announced.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford starts Game 2 against the Oakland Athletics at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
Aug 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Cody Bradford (4-2, 3.31) faces right-hander Joey Estes (6-6, 4.37) in Game 2 at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News