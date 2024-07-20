Justin Foscue Returns To Texas Rangers Roster, Derek Hill DFA'd A Second Time
ARLINGTON — Justin Foscue is back on the Texas Rangers roster and in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Foscue, the No. 2 prospect in the Rangers organization, was recalled from the injured list.
To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Derek Hill was designated for assignment for the second this season. The first time in June, Hill re-signed a minor league deal with the club and was quickly recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.
Foscue was called up from Round Rock in early April when Josh Jung was sidelined with a fractured wrist. Foscue played in only two games before a left oblique strain forced him to the IL. The 25-year-old infielder started a rehab stint on June 5 with the ACL Rangers in Arizona before joining Round Rock on June 20. He came off the IL on June 26 and was batting .241 with four doubles, three home runs, and 15 RBI in 23 Triple-A games.
Foscue was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State.
Hill was a former No. 23 overall pick of the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2020 and played in 95 MLB games before the Tigers DFA'd him on Aug. 1, 2022. He was picked up the Mariners and spent the remainder of the 2022 season in the Mariners' minor leagues. The Washington Nationals signed Hill as a free agent in November 2022. Hill played in 13 MLB games for Washington in 2023.
The Rangers signed him to a minor league deal in December with an invitation to Major League spring training.
