How Close Is Jacob deGrom? What Is Max Scherzer's Status? An Update On Texas Rangers Dual Aces
ARLINGTON — Jacob deGrom makes his third rehab start on Sunday at Triple-A Round Rock. And his next rehab start has been set, too.
Meanwhile, Max Scherzer continues to throw bullpens, as he did on Friday at Globe Life Field.
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy talked about both injured veteran starters before Friday’s game with Oakland and revealed that after Sunday’s rehab start, deGrom will throw again next Saturday for Double-A Frisco.
Sunday’s rehab start is expected to last three innings, or about 45 pitches. His next two rehab starts will encompass the Rangers’ 10-game homestand.
Then, after that, Texas will hit the road. deGrom, theoretically, would join them. But, could he start for the Rangers during that trip?
“He may be ready to join us,” Bochy said, assuming all goes well during his next two rehab starts.
deGrom has pitched in two rehab games this month. Over four innings he has allowed one earned run with five strikeouts and no walks.
deGrom is about 14 months removed from surgery on his right UCL, commonly referred to as Tommy John surgery. It was the second of his career.
He hasn’t pitched in the Majors since April 2023, which was the first year of his five-year contract with the Rangers.
Scherzer threw a bullpen on Friday as he tries to recover from right arm fatigue, which put him back on the injured list earlier this month. It’s been an roller-coaster year for him, as he has started just eight games in the Majors.
He started the year on the injured list as he recovered from surgery for a herniated disc and later spent time dealing with a nerve issue in his arm.
After his session, he spoke to general manager Chris Young and trainer Matt Lucero for a few minutes.
Young, who said Scherzer gave him the “Cliff’s Notes” version of his bullpen session, said he isn’t going to rush him.
“He had a good day throwing and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Young said. “This has been so up-and-down that I really don’t think we can get too far ahead. We’ll see where he is when he comes in tomorrow.”