Texas Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Perfect In Second Rehab Start For Round Rock; Reliever Josh Sborz Perfect Too
Jacob deGrom struck out two in two perfect innings Tuesday night in his second rehab start since Tommy John surgery.
The Texas Rangers right-hander threw an additional inning in the bullpen, about 16 pitches, to reach 40 total pitches on the evening. He threw 24 pitches against Oklahoma City, including 16 strikes. His fastball reached 99.5 mph, his changeup maxed out at 98.5 mph, and his slider maxed at 92.5 mph.
Three batters had exit velocities of 90 mph or higher against him, including a 93.4 mph lineout to center in the first and a 95.4 mph flyout and 100.6 mph lineout to center in the second.
Rangers reliever Josh Sborz also made his second rehab appearance on Tuesday. He pitched the third inning, retiring the side on 15 pitches, including eight strikes. He induced two flyouts and a groundout. The hardest hit ball against Sborz was a 90.3 mph flyout. The others had exit velocities of 76.6 and 76.9 mph.
deGrom pitched on four-days rest after his initial rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Thursday. He allowed a run on two hits and struck out three in that two-inning stint, throwing 29 pitches, including 21 strikes. He had surgery on his right elbow on June 12, 2023, and has been on the injured list the entire season.
deGrom, 36, is likely to make at least one more rehab start in the minors before he rejoins the Rangers rotation for the final month of the season.
