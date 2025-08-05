How to Watch Rangers Against Yankees: TV Channel, Streams, Lineups
The Texas Rangers continue their series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
The contest is the second in a three-game series with the Yankees, as both teams are chasing American League wild card berths.
After the Yankees series ends on Wednesday, the Rangers get Thursday off. Then, Texas hosts six games in six days — a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies from Friday-Sunday, and then the Arizona Diamondbacks from next Monday-Wednesday.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Yankees
Game Day: Tuesday, Aug. 5
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television/Radio: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network (TV)/105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish); Yankees: YES/WFAN 660-AM, 101.9 FM, Yankees Radio Network, WADO 1280-AM (Spanish)
About Today’s Game
Probable pitchers
Yankees: RHP Will Warren (6-5, 4.64)
Warren has taken no-decisions in each of his first three starts since the All-Star break. He threw six innings against Tampa Bay on July 30, allowing six hits, one run and one walk against four strikeouts. He is 2-1 in his last seven starts with a 4.58 ERA. He has struck out 32 and walked 20 in 35.1 innings.
Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (7-6, 4.10)
Eovaldi was just named the AL pitcher of the month for July after he went 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA in five starts. He allowed two earned runs in 30.2 innings. He allowed batters to hit .198 against him and he had a 0.95 WHIP. He struck out 30 and walked eight.
Batting Order
TBA
Rangers Injuries
10 or 15-day IL
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left quad strain, placed on July 16, retractive to July 13, eligible to return): Burger played two rehab games with Double-A Frisco last weekend. He was at Globe Life Field on Monday for a live batting practice. Manager Bruce Bochy said he needs a few more rehab games before he’s activated. Burger said he no longer feels pain the quad and it’s a matter of conditioning. His next step in his upcoming rehab games will be to play in the field.
Evan Carter, OF (10-Day, back spasms, placed on Aug. 2, eligible to return Aug. 12): Carter dealt with back spasms during the most recent road trip. The Rangers are hoping he’ll only need the minimum 10 days.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin will not return when eligible. He played catch on Monday. He said he hopes his next step is to throw off a mound.
Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return on Aug. 13): The Rangers are hopeful Webb will only miss the minimum 15 days.
60-Day IL or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz continued his rehab in the minor leagues last week. There is no clear timetable yet for his activation.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): The Rangers believe Mahle will be ready to return at some point this season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.