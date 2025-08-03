Rangers Infielder Who Was Designated for Assignment Is Claimed Off Waivers by Rockies
The Texas Rangers have had a pretty intriguing season in all regards, as they sit at 58-54 heading into their Sunday matchup against the Seattle Mariners. Roster moves have been the name of the game lately for the Rangers, as they look to find different options to fill out their roster.
More roster moves were made recently, as first baseman Blaine Crim and outfielder Dustin Harris were both designated for assignment. Further updates have come out regarding these two, as decisions are made regarding whether or not they cleared waivers.
Regarding Crim, he will be heading to the Colorado Rockies on a waiver claim, as was reported by the Texas public relations account. Harris, on the other hand, cleared waivers and will head back to the minor leagues for the Rangers, as he was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.
Crim had a difficult start to his MLB career, as in five games he was unable to get a hit, slashing .000/.154/.000, with one run, one walk and six strikeouts. Unfortunately for him, that was all Texas needed to see, and they chose to move on from him via DFA.
Harris has also not seen much time on the field, playing 18 games across two seasons, 16 of which came in 2025. So far, he has slashed .200/.263/.343 with four runs, one RBI, one home run, three walks and 11 strikeouts.
Neither player has particularly shown an immense level of production in their small sample sizes, but retaining Harris is a positive at least, as he has shown a few small flashes both in the minor leagues and at the MLB level.
