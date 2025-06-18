Injured Texas Rangers Ace Picking up Steam in Return to Starting Rotation
A timeline for injured Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is starting to become clearer.
Eovaldi threw a bullpen on Tuesday, per multiple reports including The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), for the second time since he was placed on the 15-day-injured list on May 29.
He was moved to the IL with right posterior elbow inflammation.
Manager Bruce Bochy said that Eovaldi is now progressing toward throwing a live batting practice, which will probably happen this weekend when the Rangers are in Pittsburgh facing the Pirates.
That’s when the road could fork. Bochy said that the Rangers would determine where the 35-year-old Eovaldi goes from there. It could be a rehab start in the minor leagues. But Bochy was quoted as saying there’s a “good chance” Eovaldi could make his first start in the Majors when activated.
For reference, Eovaldi has been on the injured list twice with the Rangers and both times he did not go to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment.
Eovaldi missed a month in 2023 due to a right forearm strain. Given the timing — he was activated on Sept. 5, and the Rangers were in a postseason race — there wasn’t enough runway for a proper rehab assignment and Eovaldi ramped up in the Majors.
Last year he was moved to the IL on May 3 with a right groin strain and was activated on May 28. Again, the Rangers opted not to send him to the minors for a rehab assignment.
Eovaldi hasn’t gone to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment since 2022 when he was with the Boston Red Sox.
For the season, Eovaldi is 4-3 with a 1.56 ERA in 12 starts with 73 strikeouts and 10 walks in 69.1 innings.
He re-signed with the Rangers on a three-year, $75 million deal in the offseason and he’s been worth every penny as Texas boasts one of the best-performing rotations in baseball.
Before the move to the injured list, Eovaldi was probably the Rangers’ top starting pitcher in May — and the competition was close.
Eovaldi made five starts in May. In 26.2 innings, he finished with a 0.68 ERA as he allowed just two earned runs. He only gave up 16 hits and struck out 27 hitters against seven walks for a 9.1 K/9. He finished with a 2-1 record and had three quality starts.
