Texas Rangers Boss Seeking Particular Type of Pitcher at MLB Trade Deadline
The Texas Rangers have fought back to .500, thanks to winning seven of their last eight games after a sweep of the Chicago White Sox.
Entering the start of Tuesday’s series with the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, the Rangers (36-36) are on their hottest streak in more than a month and hope to stay that way now that key pieces of the offensive have finally gotten going.
The rotation has been one of the best in baseball, though it has taken on water due to recent injuries to Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Mahle.
More News: Texas Rangers Could Find Next Star in Boston Red Sox Outfielder Fire Sale
Plus, the bullpen — which was a source of consternation last season aside from Kirby Yates and David Robertson — was practically remade in the offseason and has been one of the game’s better units.
But, when it comes to a potential postseason run, there is always the need for more arms. The bullpen was used heavily during the White Sox sweep and pitched two bullpen games in the span of seven days.
President of baseball operations Chris Young told MLB Network Radio on Monday that finding reinforcements for the bullpen is on his mind, indicating that the addition could be a “really good leverage arm,” if the possibility presents itself.
More News: Kumar Rocker, Pickle Juice Power Texas Rangers to Sweep of Chicago White Sox
His desire to add to the bullpen — if the Rangers remain in the hunt — is built on his experience as a player.
“When I was part of the 2015 Kansas City Royals, that was our formula,” Young said. “If the starter could give us five innings, we would turn it over to a tremendous bullpen that really locked it down and finished the game. So, I think that we certainly will be in the market, should we continue to play well, for ways to upgrade and improve our bullpen.”
The Texas bullpen is seventh in fWAR at 2.8. The unit is also seventh in ERA at 3.40. It could use more swing-and-miss, as the bullpen is No. 18 in strikeouts per nine innings at 8.42. But it offsets that with the fifth-best walk rate at 3.10 per nine innings.
More News: Texas Rangers Release Reliever Eyeing New Opportunity in Korea
The Rangers’ closer role is in some level of flux. Seven different relivers have at least one save. Luke Jackson started the campaign in the role, recording eight saves by April. But, of late, Robert Garcia has been the go-to closer and has five saves in eight chances.
Young heaped praise on the bullpen, which has done tremendous work this season. But he won’t be shy about adding to the unit if the right player — and deal — comes along.
“My expectations are going to continue to be to put us in a position to win and it’s my job to go out and try and make us better,” he said.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.