Three Texas Rangers Sluggers Who Have Turned Their Numbers Around
As the Texas Rangers enter the start of their next series against the Kansas City Royals, they have dug out of a considerable hole.
By winning seven of their last eight games, Texas (36-36) is .500 for the first time since early last month. Plus, its next five series are against teams that are .500 or worse, giving the Rangers a chance to make up some ground on the AL West-leading Houston Astros, who are playing their best baseball to this point.
The Rangers have struggled at the plate this season. But, lately, three sluggers they were counting on to be big producers have broken out of their funks and all have done it in different ways.
More News: Texas Rangers Could Find Next Star in Boston Red Sox Outfielder Fire Sale
Jake Burger
The Rangers optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock on May 2 to work on his swing and returned on May 12.
Before he was optioned, he was slashing .190/.231/.330 with a .561 OPS with three home runs and 12 RBI. This from a player that has hit at least 29 home runs in each of his last two full seasons.
Texas needed more. The option to Round Rock seemed to do the trick.
In the 31 games since he returned, Burger has slashed .256/.286/.488 with a .773 OPS, along with seven home runs and 16 RBI. He’s done time about first base and designated hitter, the latter to help with the injury to Joc Pederson.
Texas’ record in that span? 16-15.
More News: Kumar Rocker, Pickle Juice Power Texas Rangers to Sweep of Chicago White Sox
Marcus Semien
Semien’s struggles stretched for nearly two months, reminiscent of the huge slump he experienced when he first joined the Rangers in 2022. At one point, he was batting in the No. 9 spot. Now? He’s batting clean-up and on a certified heater.
Why?
Unlike Burger, he wasn’t optioned to Triple-A. He just worked through it. After a 0-for-3 game against Toronto on May 26, he bottomed out. He was slashing .174/.263/.226 with a .489 OPS. He also had three home runs and 18 RBI.
Since then, he has slowly, but surely, dug out. In his last 17 games he has slashed .383/.441/.683 with a 1.125 OPS, including four home runs and 12 RBI. In that span the Rangers are 10-7. His batting average is up nearly 50 points in that span.
More News: Texas Rangers Release Reliever Eyeing New Opportunity in Korea
Adolis García
Like Semien, García struggled for most of the first two months of the season. After letting him play through it, the Rangers gave him an entire series off to reset when they played St. Louis two weeks ago.
Texas wanted him to work on plate discipline, his approach and getting back to hitting to all fields.
Before the reset, he slashed .208/.256/.371 with a .626 OPS, along with seven home runs and 27 RBI.
Since the reset? He’s slashed .317/.356/.488 with an .843 OPS, along with one home run and seven RBI. That includes his walk-off hit on Saturday against the White Sox.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.