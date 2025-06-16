Rangers Former Top Prospect Breathing Much-Needed Life Into Team's Dormant Lineup
Scoring runs has been an issue for the Texas Rangers throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
If they are going to have any hope of making a push for a playoff spot, their offense needs to wake up and start matching the incredible production the pitching staff has provided thus far this campaign.
There is still plenty of work to do in the lineup, with several positions still not performing up to their capability.
More News: Texas Rangers Could Find Next Star in Boston Red Sox Outfielder Fire Sale
However, the Rangers look to have figured things out at one of their troublesome spots over the last few weeks.
Center field was a barren wasteland for producton in 2025, which promoted the team to make some changes.
Leody Tavares was designated for assignment when the team also fired Donnie Ecker and replaced him with Bret Boone.
More News: Kumar Rocker, Pickle Juice Power Texas Rangers to Sweep of Chicago White Sox
One of the players tasked with replacing Tavares was former top prospect, Evan Carter.
After an eclectic debut in 2023, the 2020 second-round pick struggled mightily in 2024, dealing with injuries.
He didn’t begin the year with the Major League team, getting called up to make his debut on May 6.
More News: Texas Rangers Release Reliever Eyeing New Opportunity in Korea
The production was lacking once again, with Carter playing on May 16 but not making another appearance until June 3.
Since that point, things have begun to click, with him producing at a high level and providing the kind of spark the team has been missing offensively.
Thus far in June, Carter has a .387/.457/.774 slash line with three home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and two stolen bases in 35 plate appearances.
More News: Texas Rangers Move Tyler Mahle to Injured List to Promote Kumar Rocker
His approach at the plate has changed, leading to remarkable results thus far.
“Carter is getting more lift on the ball than he has previously, his 16.7 degree Statcast launch angle his career best and 35.2% ground-ball rate a career low. Plus, he's in the 96th percentile in terms of sprint speed,” wrote Tristan H. Cockcroft of ESPN.
Supremely talented, it was only a matter of time until Carter was able to regain the form he showed in 2023.
He wasn’t a top 10 prospect in baseball heading into 2024 by accident. There is a lot to like about his skill set and he is displaying it now, while helping get Texas back on track.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.