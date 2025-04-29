Injured Texas Rangers Pitchers Share Encouraging Updates on Recovery
ARLINGTON — While the most notable short-term injury is to Kumar Rocker, the Texas Rangers have three others pitcher playing a longer game.
Cody Bradford, Jon Gray and Josh Sborz are all in various stages of recovery from their respective injuries and have contrasting timelines. They shared their progress on the same day that Rocker — who is on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement — threw from flat ground at Globe Life Field.
Bradford, a left-handed pitcher, went on the 15-day IL with a left elbow sprain right before opening day. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 8.
He threw from flat ground on Monday and said he was able to hit 90 mph on the gun from 90 feet. He’s still only throwing fastballs but is set to graduate to incorporating spin into his next sessions.
He said he’s about 2-3 weeks away from pitching off a mound.
Bradford was 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA last season in 14 games (13 starts), with 70 strikeouts and 13 walks in 76.1 innings. He missed most of the first half of the season with a lower back strain.
Gray, along with Bradford, were rotation candidates before the injuries. That prompted Texas to sign veteran Patrick Corbin late in spring training.
The right-handed Gray suffered a right wrist fracture during a spring training game and needed surgery. He was moved to the 60-day IL before opening day.
He no longer needs the cast on the right wrist. Gray said that the injury is healed and that he’s cleared every recovery hurdle to this point.
Once he’s ready to begin a full build-up, Gray said it usually takes him about three weeks to build up to be ready to start a game. At the time of the injury, Gray wasn’t expected to throw for six weeks.
He believes he could be ready to pitch sometime in June. He went 5-6 with a 4.47 ERA last season, as he struck out 86 and walked 28 in 102.2 innings.
Sborz, one of the few relievers still with the team from last season, underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and has been engaging in throwing sessions on a consistent basis the past few weeks. He said he’s able to throw about 83 mph off flat ground and is working to go up about two miles per hour each week.
He said an August return was the “worst-case scenario,” but it might also be the best case, as he needs to rebuild the strength in his right shoulder.
“If I can come back faster I will, but we don’t want to push it,” Sborz said.
Sborz went 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 17 games last season. He ended last season on the 15-day IL with right shoulder fatigue, which led to the surgery.