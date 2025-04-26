Pitching Continues to Carry Texas Rangers as Offense Seeks Resurgence
The first month of the 2025 MLB season has already flown by, and there have been plenty of interesting story lines to follow as teams begin to settle in for the long haul of summer.
One of the more interesting early threads that emerged in March was the slow start several teams have gotten of to at the plate, including the 2023 World Series champs in the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers, who took a step back last season following their triumphant march to the mountain top in 2023, were expected to be among the MLB's best units at the plate. Over their first 26 games, however, this hasn't necessarily been the case.
As of this writing, Texas ranks in the bottom third of the league as a team in most major offensive metrics, and bottom five in batting average (.222), on base percentage (.272), and walks drawn (22).
Several bats who were expected to be major contributors have thus far found very little success. Most notable among this group has been recent free agent signing Joc Pederson, who just ended a 41 at-bat hitless streak on Thursday night against the Oakland A's.
Despite their early struggles at the plate though, the Rangers have still found ways to win. As of this writing, they are currently sitting at 14-11, and tied atop the AL West standings with the Seattle Mariners.
Much of the burden has been shouldered by a revamped pitching staff which currently ranks top five in both ERA (3.39), and WHIP (1.12). This is actually pretty remarkable considering the injury struggles Texas has dealt with in their rotation.
Budding rookie stars Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker have both already spent stints on the IL, and veteran righty Jon Gray remains sidelined with a wrist injury he suffered in spring camp. The Rangers are also missing left-hander Cody Bradford.
Nevertheless, Texas has continued to dominate on the mound, and in doing so has also managed to keep the team afloat while the offense finds their way.
With a lineup as deep as the one the Rangers have, it's only going to be a matter of time before things start to click at the plate. They faced similar early season struggles a couple of years ago, and things ended up working out pretty well then.
It will be interesting to see just how long it takes for the bats to start heating up, and if the pitching staff can continue leading the way in the mean time.