Joc Pederson Takes Pressure off Rangers, Himself by Ending Power Slump
DETROIT — Coming off the bat of Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson, the arc of the ball seemed too good to be true.
But 401 feet later, the ball landed on a tarp overhanging a tunnel in right field and Pederson, finally, mercifully, had his first home run of 2025.
His epic slump — at least when it came to power — was finally over. Pederson was as excited as he’s been all season in the dugout. Afterward, he said he knew he got a bit of a weight off his shoulders.
“I think it really takes off the pressure and I’m just trying to do what I can to help the team win,” Pederson said. “I’ve been hitting balls hard, the way I usually hit, so that feels good.”
The Rangers won, 10-3, on the strength of four home runs, all by left-handed hitters. Pederson’s shot drove in two runs. Corey Seager had two home runs in his first game since Wednesday. Evan Carter slammed his first home run of the season.
All came against Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, who entering the game had allowed left-handed batters to hit just .190 against him.
Pederson’s struggles have been as frustrating for him as it has been for the franchise and the fan base. Even though he entered Saturday’s game having reached base safely eight times in his last 11 plate appearances, his slash looked awful — .130/.238/.207.
Pederson’s career provides perspective. The last time he finished any season below .200 in batting average was the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. He slashed .190/.285/.397 with seven home runs and 16 RBI with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went on to win the World Series.
His 162-game averages are where the Rangers are hoping he will be by season’s end — .238/.339/.463 with 26 home runs and 68 RBI.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy keeps getting peppered with questions about the struggling offense. He keeps saying, “This is not who we are.”
He reiterated that on Saturday and took some joy in Pederson’s breakthrough.
“I think these last two, three games it’s been pretty evident that he’s seeing the ball better, the way he’s taking pitches and getting hard contact,” Bochy said. “I’m sure getting that first home run was probably weighing on him a little bit. But you’ve seen it coming with him.”
Signed to mash against right-handed pitching, Pederson has done little of that so far. In fact, before Saturday he had just six extra-base hits, but none were home runs.
Still, there were signs this was coming. Since April 23 he pushed his batting average from .052 to .130 entering the game. He had a triple, four doubles, two RBI and six walks and batted .265 in 14 games.
Those were the signs. But was this the breakthrough? Texas has been teased several times this season. Bochy gets that. So does Pederson.
“That’s more like who we are,” Bochy said. “We keep saying that they’re going to come around and we’re showing signs of it. Tonight was one of them.”