The New York Yankees found a suitor for the struggling outfielder and did not receive near the haul in return that they gave up to acquire Gallo last year from Texas.

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is reportedly on his way to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a player-for-player swap at the MLB trade deadline.

Per the New York Mets site on Fan Nation, the Yankees will get the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect, right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter, in return.

Gallo was all but headed for a different franchise after the Yankees traded for Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi last week. The Yankees received three Royals prospects in return — T.J. Sikkema, Beck Way and Chandler Champlain.

Gallo was in the midst of a terrible season with the Yankees after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. He was batting .159/.282/.339/.621 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI. Gallo openly reflected on his year in New York and his struggles with the Yankees in a story in The Athletic last week.

The return was a far cry from what the Yankees gave up a season ago to acquire Gallo at the deadline. At that time, the Yankees gave up for four prospects — infielders Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and pitcher Glenn Otto.

Three of those players — Smith, Duran and Otto — are already playing for the Rangers. Hauver is at Class-A Hickory and playing well enough to position himself for a promotion to Double-A Frisco in 2023.

Gallo goes from one division leader to another. The Dodgers are 12 games ahead in the National League West, and while it’s a comfortable lead now, the San Diego Padres made a huge move on Tuesday to try and make up ground. The Padres gave up a current Major Leaguer and four prospects to acquire Washington’s Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

