Report: Joey Gallo On Way to National League Front-runner
Former Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is reportedly on his way to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a player-for-player swap at the MLB trade deadline.
Per the New York Mets site on Fan Nation, the Yankees will get the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect, right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter, in return.
Gallo was all but headed for a different franchise after the Yankees traded for Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi last week. The Yankees received three Royals prospects in return — T.J. Sikkema, Beck Way and Chandler Champlain.
Gallo was in the midst of a terrible season with the Yankees after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. He was batting .159/.282/.339/.621 with 12 home runs and 24 RBI. Gallo openly reflected on his year in New York and his struggles with the Yankees in a story in The Athletic last week.
The return was a far cry from what the Yankees gave up a season ago to acquire Gallo at the deadline. At that time, the Yankees gave up for four prospects — infielders Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and pitcher Glenn Otto.
Three of those players — Smith, Duran and Otto — are already playing for the Rangers. Hauver is at Class-A Hickory and playing well enough to position himself for a promotion to Double-A Frisco in 2023.
Gallo goes from one division leader to another. The Dodgers are 12 games ahead in the National League West, and while it’s a comfortable lead now, the San Diego Padres made a huge move on Tuesday to try and make up ground. The Padres gave up a current Major Leaguer and four prospects to acquire Washington’s Juan Soto and Josh Bell.
