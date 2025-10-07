Josh Jung Remains Rangers Future at Third Base Going into 2026
Josh Jung managed to avoid major injury for the Texas Rangers. But he still had his share of struggles, so much so that he was optioned to the minor leagues at one point.
Still, their former first-round pick started 131 games at third base in 2025, making him the front-line starter for most of the season. Texas got a mix of the player he was in 2023 when he was an All-Star and prized rookie and the one that struggled for a good portion of the 2024 season after an injury.
For now, he remains the future at the position. But, this season he had help.
Here is a review of the Rangers’ second base situation for the 2025 season.
Texas Rangers 2025 Third Basemen in Review
Primary Starter: Josh Jung (131 G, .251/.294/.390, .684 OPS, 14 HR, 61 RBI, 23 2B, 1 3B, 53 R, 4 SB). Other Significant Contributors: Josh Smith (34 G, .251/.335/.366, .700 OPS, 10 HR, 35 RBI, 23 2B, 2 3B, 70 R, 12 SB).
Fielding Stats: Jung: .978 fielding percentage, 1,086.2 innings, 314 chances, 86 putouts, 221 assists, seven errors, 18 double plays. Smith: Played several positions, .987 fielding percentage, 1,033.1 innings, 448 chances, 267 putouts, 175 assists, six errors, 52 double plays.
Season Notes
Jung was on the injured list for 10 days with neck spasms coming out of spring training. But he remained healthy the rest of the season. But, in July, Texas optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock for a reset after he began showing too much swing-and-miss at the plate. He was there from July 2-21 and the move had an impact. Here are the basic splits:
Before July 2: .237/.283/.366 with a .648 OPS
After July 21: .271/.308/.424 with a .732 OPS
The reset helped. His OPS climbed by nearly 100 points. It was much closer to his career-high OPS of .781 in 2023. But his OPS has dropped each of the last two seasons, as has his overall batting average.
Smith can play every position in the field, save pitcher and catcher, and does so with the ability to prove elite defense and solid offense. He doesn’t have Jung’s celling when it comes to power — Jung has the capability of hitting 30 home runs. But his defensive ability makes him Jung’s primary backup. Between the pair they provide Texas above-average defense.
Team Control/Free Agency
Jung and Smith are both entering their first year of arbitration.
What’s Next?
There doesn’t appear to be movement to look for a new third baseman this offseason. President of baseball operations Chris Young wants the team to get younger, and Jung and Smith both fit into those plans. Barring a massive trade offer, both should be with the Rangers next year. The offseason is about getting both in a place where they can improve at the plate.