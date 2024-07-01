Derek Hill Homers Twice, Andrew Heaney Cools Baltimore Orioles As Texas Rangers Snap Losing Streak
Derek Hill homered twice and drove in three runs to help the Texas Rangers salvage the finale of a horrible road trip.
The Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 Sunday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards to snap a season-high six-game losing streak. It's the club's only win on a seven-game trip that included a three-game sweep in Milwaukee and losses in the first three games in Baltimore. Texas had lost nine consecutive road games until Sunday.
Hill, designated for assignment on June 7, elected free agency and re-signed a minor league deal with the Rangers a few days later, has three homers in his past two games. He also homered in Saturday's loss. Hill had four homers in his first 108 MLB games, which included 95 games with the Detroit Tigers, who drafted him in the first round in 2014, and 13 games last season with the Washington Nationals.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Andrew Heaney Deals
Andrew Heaney held the Orioles to two runs on five hits and struck out 10 over seven innings. It's the first time Heaney has gone at least seven innings since May 1.
2. Wyatt Langford Hits For Cycle
Rookie Wyatt Langford hit for the cycle, going 4 for 5 with four RBI, including a three-run homer in the eighth to put the game away.
3. Up Next
The Rangers are off Monday before starting a six-game homestand against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.45) is set to start Tuesday against a yet to be named Padres starter.
