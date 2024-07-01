Inside The Rangers

Derek Hill Homers Twice, Andrew Heaney Cools Baltimore Orioles As Texas Rangers Snap Losing Streak

The Texas Rangers salvaged the final game of their road trip and snapped a six-game losing streak with an 11-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Stefan Stevenson

Jun 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Derek Hill (40) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Derek Hill (40) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Derek Hill homered twice and drove in three runs to help the Texas Rangers salvage the finale of a horrible road trip.

The Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 Sunday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards to snap a season-high six-game losing streak. It's the club's only win on a seven-game trip that included a three-game sweep in Milwaukee and losses in the first three games in Baltimore. Texas had lost nine consecutive road games until Sunday.

Hill, designated for assignment on June 7, elected free agency and re-signed a minor league deal with the Rangers a few days later, has three homers in his past two games. He also homered in Saturday's loss. Hill had four homers in his first 108 MLB games, which included 95 games with the Detroit Tigers, who drafted him in the first round in 2014, and 13 games last season with the Washington Nationals.

Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Andrew Heaney Deals

Andrew Heaney held the Baltimore Orioles to two runs on five hits over seven innings in the Texas Rangers' win Sunday night.
Jun 30, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Heaney held the Orioles to two runs on five hits and struck out 10 over seven innings. It's the first time Heaney has gone at least seven innings since May 1.

2. Wyatt Langford Hits For Cycle

Rookie Wyatt Langford was 4 for 5 and hit for the cycle in the Texas Rangers 11-2 win over the Orioles on Sunday.
Jun 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) runs to third base in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports


Rookie Wyatt Langford hit for the cycle, going 4 for 5 with four RBI, including a three-run homer in the eighth to put the game away.

3. Up Next

Nathan Eovaldi is set to start the series opener against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Rangers are off Monday before starting a six-game homestand against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.45) is set to start Tuesday against a yet to be named Padres starter.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News