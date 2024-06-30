Texas Rangers Shuffle Roster Again In Wake Of Corey Seager Injury
The Texas Rangers shuffled their deck again but will it improve their hand?
Infielder Jonathan Ornelas was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and left-handed reliever Brock Burke was optioned to Round Rock.
It's Ornelas's second trip to the big leagues in 2024. He was briefly with the club on May 6-7. He was 0 for 1 in one plate appearance. With Round Rock, Ornelas is batting .249 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, and 22 RBI in 62 games.
Ornelas, 24, was a third-round pick in 2018. He has started 38 games at shortstop in Round Rock but also can play third base and the outfield. Ezequiel Duran, who had helped fill in at third and short with third baseman Josh Jung injured and Corey Seager needing days off and missing a week with a hamstring strain, was sent to Round Rock earlier this week because of a hit struggling bat. The Rangers, it appears, would rather give Ornelas a shot now with Seager potentially out for multiple games after getting hit in his left wrist by a pitch in Saturday's game.
Burke, 27, has struggled since returning from the injured list on June 11 and has a 7.45 ERA in 9 2/3 innings in 2024. He fractured his non-throwing right hand by punching a clubhouse door after a rough performance in Houston in April that put him on the IL.
The Rangers have lost six consecutive games entering their series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night.
Earlier Sunday, the Rangers acquired right-handed pitcher Josh Mollerus from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Yerry Rodríguez. Mollerus was assigned to High-A Hickory.
Mollerus, 24, was 1-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 29 innings for High-A Vancouver in the Northwest League. He averaged 13.3 strikeouts per 9 innings with 19 walks in 29 innings. Mollerus was a 10th-round selection in the 2023 draft out of Oregon after previously pitching four seasons at San Francisco.
Rodríguez, 25, was designated for assignment on Wednesday after going 1-0 with a 6.88 ERA in 17 innings. He has 12 strikeouts and 11 walks in 12 appearances during three stints with the Rangers this season, including his last from June 18-22.
