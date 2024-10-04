Josh Jung's Toughness Led Quick Return, But Likely To More Frustration For Texas Rangers Third Baseman
ARLINGTON — Josh Jung might be too tough for his own good.
Jung's pain threshold, Texas Rangers President Chris Young asserted this week, was probably part the All-Star third baseman's frustrating season.
Jung's wrist surgery in April after it was fractured by a pitch in the fourth game of the season, was a complicated an delicate procedure that likely warranted more time to recover from than Jung was willing to give it, admirably. Jung desperately wanted to rejoin his teammates and had to pull back after several rehab games with Triple-A Round Rock proved too painful. Similar pain arose again after Jung returned to the club while the Rangers were in Cleveland. He was finally sidelined the final 10 days of the season. His wrist was scanned and examined last week by the surgeon who performed the April procedure and no structural damage was detected.
"This was a major injury. He pushed super hard to get back, he made it back and with the workload, the volume and just his intensity at which he works, it irritated the tendon around the hardware that was put in his wrist," Young said. "A good offseason for Josh is going to be really important. I think we can let this thing calm down right now. The hope is that with some extended rest and then strengthening this winter and not having to rush, that he'll be ready to go by spring training."
Jung played in 46 games in 2024 and despite the impressive job Josh Smith did filling in for him, Jung's powerful bat left a major hole in the Rangers lineup. Not to mention the positive influence he has in the clubhouse and dugout, something the club missed while Jung was busy recovering.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has often heralded the spirit Jung brings to the dugout, and compared rookie Wyatt Langford's dugout demeanor to Jung's.
"I talk about Josh Jung, but I'll put him in that same boat as Josh," Bochy said. "He's always pulling for his teammates, he's always engaged in the game, so he's just been a pleasure."
