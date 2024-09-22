Texas Rangers Third Baseman Josh Jung Status In Doubt For Remainder of Season
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has missed the past three games and wasn't in the lineup for Sunday's home finale against the Seattle Mariners.
The 2023 All-Star has been dealing with pain in his right wrist where he had surgery in April. Jung missed 102 games while on the injured list with a fractured wrist. He didn't return until July 29.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Jung is having his wrist examined by the surgeon before he's possibly cleared to play the final week of the season. The Rangers finish the season with six games on the road at Oakland and Anaheim, starting on Tuesday.
"I'm going to say it's doubtful [he'll play this weekend]," Bochy said. Jung wants to play, Bochy said, but the club is being cautious.
"Even today [Friday], he went in and took swings. He wanted to play," he said. "We'll get him looked at on the day off. It's good [for him] to play if he's cleared to play. We're just making sure were not putting him at risk on this next road trip."
Jung, 26, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech. He's batting .264 with five doubles, one triple, seven home runs, and 16 RBI in 46 games in 2024.
"I would rather figure out what the legit problem is and figure out a solution," Jung told reporters on Friday. "so that way, going into spring next year, it doesn't flare up and I need to start the season getting cortisone shots."
He missed time in 2023 with several injuries, including a fractured left thumb, and batted .266 with 25 doubles, 23 homers, and 70 RBI in 122 games.
The Rangers shut down pitcher Max Scherzer because of a left hamstring strain before his scheduled Saturday start and placed him on the IL for the rest of the season.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.