'We Need Them Desperately.' Chris Young Believes Josh Jung, Evan Carter Key To Texas Rangers Offensive Turnaround

Third baseman Josh Jung, who has been out since April 2 with a fractured wrist, and outfielder Evan Carter, who has been out with a lumbar sprain since May 28, could help revitalize the Texas Rangers offense, which has struggled to produce runs consistently in 2024.

Stefan Stevenson

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) and center fielder Evan Carter (32) celebrate after Carter scored during the first inning of game one of the ALCS against the Houston Astros in the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have enough talent on their roster, in general manager Chris Young's opinion, to still compete for the American League West title.

Young, speaking with club flagship station KRLD/105.3 The Fan on Monday, said the return of injured sluggers Josh Jung and Evan Carter could have the same effect as a trade deadline move of acquiring a couple of big bats.

With the Rangers only trailing the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners by three games in the AL West before Wednesday's games, the division appears ripe for the taking by either of the three teams if one can go on an extended winning streak. That is something the Rangers have struggled to do in 2024. Their longest winning streak is five games, which came earlier this month. They also won four straight in May and June.

Jung is primed to return to a minor league rehab stint after dealing with inflammation in the surgical site of his repaired fractured wrist. His rehab assignment could be as soon as this weekend or early next week. Carter, who was out with a lumbar sprain in late May, could be right behind Jung's rehab schedule and be a big-league option the first week of August.

"We're trending in the right direction with both of those guys," Young said on 105.3 The Fan. "We need them desperately; they're big parts of our lineup. Obviously, two pieces that we were depending on this year. When we get them back, my hope is it just makes our lineup a little bit more complete, and our run production will improve."

