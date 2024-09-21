Inside The Rangers

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners Too Much For Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez homered twice and drove in five runs to beat the Texas Rangers in the series opener on Friday.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON — Julio Rodriguez homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Texas Rangers 8-2 Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Both Rodriguez homers came against Jack Leiter, who took over for start Jacob deGrom in the fourth inning. Leiter was charged with seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks and struck out five in five innings.

The Mariners added two runs in the eighth after Leiter walked two and allowed a single. Both runs scored on two sacrifice flies.

Adolis Garcia was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored. It's Garcia's seventh three-hit game of 2024 and first since Sept. 1.

Three thoughts from Friday's game:

1. Jacob deGrom's Second Start

Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom struck out five and allowed a run on three hits in three innings on Friday.
Sep 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jacob deGrom made his second start and first at home since returning from Tommy John surgery in June 2023. In three innings, deGrom struck out five and allowed a run on three hits, including a solo homer to No. 9 hitter Josh Rojas in the third. deGrom was held to 58 pitches out of caution. He threw 61 pitches in 3 2/3 innings last week in his 2024 debut in Seattle.

The Texas Rangers dropped to 2-8 in 2024 and 14-18 overall when wearing their City Connect uniforms at Globe Life Field.
Sep 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter (35) walks off the mound against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Rangers dropped to 2-8 this season and 14-18 overall when wearing their City Connect uniforms since they debuted in April 2023.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer makes his second start since returning from the injured list on Saturday.
Jul 14, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after walking a batter during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95) faces Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock (3-4, 4.83) in Game 2 at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

