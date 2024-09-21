Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners Too Much For Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — Julio Rodriguez homered twice and drove in five runs to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Texas Rangers 8-2 Friday night at Globe Life Field.
Both Rodriguez homers came against Jack Leiter, who took over for start Jacob deGrom in the fourth inning. Leiter was charged with seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks and struck out five in five innings.
The Mariners added two runs in the eighth after Leiter walked two and allowed a single. Both runs scored on two sacrifice flies.
Adolis Garcia was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored. It's Garcia's seventh three-hit game of 2024 and first since Sept. 1.
Three thoughts from Friday's game:
1. Jacob deGrom's Second Start
Jacob deGrom made his second start and first at home since returning from Tommy John surgery in June 2023. In three innings, deGrom struck out five and allowed a run on three hits, including a solo homer to No. 9 hitter Josh Rojas in the third. deGrom was held to 58 pitches out of caution. He threw 61 pitches in 3 2/3 innings last week in his 2024 debut in Seattle.
2.
The Rangers dropped to 2-8 this season and 14-18 overall when wearing their City Connect uniforms since they debuted in April 2023.
3. Up Next
Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.95) faces Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock (3-4, 4.83) in Game 2 at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.