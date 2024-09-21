ANALYSIS: How 'Bad' Has Julio Rodriguez Actually Been This Season?

Julio Rodriguez in high-leverage situations for the Seattle Mariners:



2023: 80 PA, .242 AVG, 127 wRC+, 3 HR, 21 RBI



2024: 47 PA, .318 AVG, 158 wRC+, 3 HR, 18 RBI



Julio is having a down season offensively but has been clutch this season when needed🤷



