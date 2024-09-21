How Did Texas Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Look In Second 2024 Start Against Seattle Mariners?
ARLINGTON — Jacob deGrom struck out five and allowed a run on three hits and a walk over a brief three-inning stint against the Seattle Mariners on Friday at Globe Life Field.
It's the Texas Rangers ace's second MLB start in 2024 and first at home. He's coming off June 2023 Tommy John surgery so the Rangers had him on a pitch count of abut 60 pitches. Last week in Seattle, deGrom struck out four and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
deGrom, 36, threw 58 pitches over three innings, including 28 four-seam fastballs, 23 sliders, four changeups and three curveballs.
His only mistake was a 1-0 96 mph fastball down and in to No. 9 hitter Josh Rojas, who homered to center to leadoff the third. It gave Seattle a 1-0 lead. The Rangers, however, scored twice in th fourth to take the lead. Jack Leiter took over for deGrom in the fourth, just as he took over for Max Scherzer on Saturday in Seattle.
deGrom averaged a 96.7 mph on his fastball and 90.5 mph on his slider. His changeup averaged 89.3 mph and his curveball averaged 82 mph. He recorded seven swings and misses, including three with his slider, two with his fastball, and two with his changeup.
deGrom made six starts for the Rangers in 2023 before being shut down and having a second Tommy John surgery in June. He had his first while in the minor leagues with the New York Mets in 2010.
