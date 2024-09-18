Kumar Rocker May Appear Unfazed, But Texas Rangers Rookie Leaning On Veteran Teammates Ahead Of First Home Start
ARLINGTON — Kumar Rocker likes to throw a football when he's anxious.
It makes sense on several levels for the Texas Rangers young pitching prospect who makes his second MLB start on Thursday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The right-hander is making his Globe Life Field debut and airing out a few football passes helps relieve stress for the son of a former All-American defensive tackle at Auburn and current Tennessee Titans defensive line coach.
Rocker, who turns 25 in November, doesn't look stressed talking to a group of reporters a day before his first home start. In fact, he didn't look too stressed when the first two MLB batters he faced reached on singles. He was unfazed, however, and held the Seattle Mariners to a run on three hits and struck out seven in his 74-pitch, four-inning debut on Sept. 12. He's likely to stretch out to about 85 pitches on Thursday, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.
Rocker insists his transition to the Majors after recovering from May 2023 Tommy John surgery wasn't as seamless as he's made it look. Afterall, he was the Rangers No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
"I wish I could call it seamless," Rocker said with a chuckle "I think I'm still getting my feet wet one start in and just trying to string a couple together by the end of the year."
Rocker's debut in Seattle impressed Bochy. Not just his results, but his demeanor on the mound.
"I think he knows, if he's healthy, he can get anybody out," Bochy said. "That's part of the whole deal, is having that belief and that confidence and and so I'm not surprised to see him go out there and pitch the way he did the first game."
Rocker's rise through the system coming off Tommy John is one of the bright spots for the Rangers in what has been a disappointing season coming off the club's first World Series title. With another solid MLB start, Rocker appears poised to enter the Rangers' spring training camp as one of their frontline starters behind Jacob deGrom.
First things first, however, for Rocker, who dominated his way through first-time stints in Double-A and Triple-A this summer. His success forced the Rangers' hand with a September call-up.
"I definitely had long term goals set for myself, and I kept it to myself," he said. "Being here is definitely the long-term view, but the steps there in the way we're also big checkmarks. Going through Double-A, going through Triple-A, those are games I didn't take for granted, as well."
That sentiment goes for his Arlington debut on Thursday.
"100%. Being the home debut and a team that drafted you, and took a chance on you, I think he's definitely going to be nerves," he said.
His veteran teammates such as Jacob deGrom, who makes his first home start on Friday against the Mariners, and Nathan Eovaldi have been invaluable to Rocker feeling at ease.
"[deGrom] coming [back from Tommy John] at the same time, being at the point of his career and me at this point of my career, it was a treat for me. Getting to talk to him every day ... his calmness. He's a simple guy that [keeps it] as simple as it gets, and to see how dominant he is, and knowing his personality a little bit better, now, it's really impressive. "
Rocker called Eovaldi the best teammate on the team.
"I've been here for a week. I've was here in spring training, and he's talking to everyone. He's helping anybody. Doesn't matter who you are in the building. He's helping you. He's helping you genuinely," he said.
