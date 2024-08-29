Round Rocked! How Dominant Was Texas Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Kumar Rocker In Triple-A Debut?
Kumar Rocker was dominant in his first-career start in Triple-A on Wednesday night.
The Texas Rangers prospect held Oklahoma City hitless and struck out 10 over five innings for the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. He allowed one hit, a leadoff infield single by Oklahoma City's Alex Freeland that deflected off Rocker in the third inning. He was looked at by trainers but stayed in the game. Freeland's hit came on a 3-1, 97.7 mph slider and had an exit velocity of 101.3 mph.
After surrendering the hit, Rocker retired the next nine batters, including five strikeouts. He threw 67 pitches, including 44 strikes. He left after five innings with a 1-0 lead.
It's Rocker's first start above Double-A. The 2022 No. 3 overall pick had Tommy John surgery in May 2023 and has been working his way back this summer. In five starts for Double-A Frisco this summer, Rocker had a 0.46 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.
On Wednesday, Rocker's four-seam fastball averaged about 98 mph and his slider hovered in the mid-80s. He also used a low-90s changeup effectively.
In his first professional season in 2023, Rocker made six starts for High-A Hickory before he was sidelined with an arm injury. He had Tommy John surgery on May 23, 2023.
Rocker was teammates with Jack Leiter at Vanderbilt. Leiter made his fourth start for the Rangers Wednesday night in Chicago. Leiter was No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Rocker was selected No. 3 overall a year later.
