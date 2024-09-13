'Please Don't Let It Go Like This.' Kumar Rocker Shakes Off Two Quick Hits In Dominating Texas Rangers Debut
Texas Rangers top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker looked calm and undeterred after the first two batters he faced in his MLB debut reached on singles.
That confidence served him well as he retired the next three Seattle Mariners to escape his first Major League start Thursday at T-Mobile Park.
"I was like, 'Please don't let it go like this,'" Rocker told Bally Sports Southwest after striking out seven and holding the Mariners to a run in four innings.
"Nah, it was good," Rocker said with a grin, with his parents, Tracy and Lu Rocker, watching from the stands.
Rocker did not figure in the decision after leaving with the game tied 1-1 after four, but the Rangers rallied to win 5-4, making it much easier for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft to enjoy his big league debut.
"I still can't believe it, but it was a good one. I'm glad we got a win out of it. It was a fun one," said Rocker, who turns 25 in November. "Just staying in the game and working with runners on. I've got some things to work on, and I'll keep going at it."
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Rocker was on a pitch count of about 75 pitches. Rocker had Tommy John surgery in May 2023.
Of his 74 pitches on Thursday, he threw 33 sliders, 28 four-seam fastballs, 10 sinkers, and three changeups. He recorded 17 swings and misses, including 13 with his slider.
"It's my favorite pitch to throw and I'll just keep using it and using it until they don't want to see it anymore," Rocker said.
Bochy was most impressed with how Rocker handled the early trouble.
"I'm sure he was nervous out there, and the first two guys get hits, and he's got runners in scoring position and nobody out, and he made pitches when he had to," he said. "It says a lot about him ... poise, presence. He just looked good out there, didn't he? He kept his composure and pitched out of a tough jam. He's got to feel good about that start,"
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
