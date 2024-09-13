Texas Rangers Offense Comes To Life Late After Kumar Rocker's Dazzling Debut
Kumar Rocker was the star attraction early, and the Texas Rangers offense took center stage late.
The Rangers rallied from a three-run deficit to score four runs in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Thursday at T-Mobile Park.
After Josh Jung's solo homer in the second, the Mariners scored a run in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. It stayed that way until Nathaniel Lowe's solo homer in the seventh pulled Texas to within 4-2. In the eighth, the Rangers scored three to take a 5-4 lead. With one out, Marcus Semien's solo homer made it 4-3. Josh Smith reached on a fielding error by first baseman Luke Raley before Wyatt Langford doubled to center to give the Rangers runners on the corners with one out. Smith scored on Adolis Garcia's groundout to short, and Langford scored on Lowe's infield single to second to give Texas a one-run lead.
Rangers top prospect Kumar Rocker made his MLB debut and struck out seven and allowed one run (on a solo homer to Justin Turner) in four innings. For a detailed account of Rocker's debut, check out our full recap.
Three thoughts from Thursday's game:
1. Kirby Yates, 30 Saves
Rangers closer Kirby Yates earned his 30th save with a scoreless ninth. His 30 saves are the second most in the American League behind the Cleveland Guardians Emmanuel Clase's 44, and the sixth-most in the Majors. Yates led the Majors with 41 saves for the Padres in 2019, but because of injuries and missed time, had only seven saves between 2020 and 2023.
2. Multi-Homer Games
Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, and Marcus Semien each homered in Thursday's win. It's the 12th time the Rangers have hit three or more home runs in a game in 2024. A year ago, they had 30 such games.
3. Up Next
Jacob deGrom makes his 2024 debut Friday in Game 2 against a yet to be named Mariners starter. The two-time Cy Young winner had Tommy John surgery on June 6, 2023, after making six starts in his first season with Texas.