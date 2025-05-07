Leody Taveras Offers Rangers Fans Heartfelt Goodbye After Joining Mariners
The Texas Rangers found a taker for outfielder Leody Taveras, as division rival Seattle claimed the outfielder off outright waivers.
By claiming him off outright waivers, the Mariners are now responsible for the remainder of his contract, which is more than $3 million. For the Rangers, who are trying to stay below baseball’s competitive balance tax, getting him off the books helps.
It also paved the way for Texas to call up Evan Carter from Triple-A Round Rock, where his bat has rounded back into shape the last month. Carter was in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game in Boston. Carter was also playing center field.
Taveras appeared on the Mariners’ 40-man roster on Tuesday. Seattle is down two outfielders due to injuries, which may explain the claim.
As for Taveras, he took some time to thank Rangers fans and the organization in a post on Instagram. He spent 10 years with the Rangers, joining the organization as an international free agent signing.
“Thank you for the memories, the experiences, and the relationships that will stay with me forever,” he wrote. “To everyone in the organization — all my teammates, coaches, staff and the amazing fans — thank you for the constant support and belief throughout the years.”
He went on to say that “Texas will also be home.”
Taveras slashed .241/.259/.342 with the Rangers this season, but his playing time has been cut by the emergence of young outfielder Dustin Harris and the signing of veteran Kevin Pillar.
This move was one of several the Rangers made during their recently concluded 2-5 homestand. Last Friday, they optioned struggling first baseman Jake Burger to Triple-A and called up Blaine Crim to make his MLB debut.
On Sunday, before Texas left for Boston, the Rangers formally announced the firing of hitting coach Donnie Ecker, who had been with the organization for several years and was part of the 2023 World Series staff.
To replace him, the Rangers hired former MLB All-Star Bret Boone, who was a two-time Silver Slugger as a second baseman in a 14-year career. But he has never been a coach, much less a hitting coach, at any level.
He told listeners of his podcast on Monday that he received a call from manager Bruce Bochy gauging his interest in the job on Saturday.