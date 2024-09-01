Leody Taveras' Walk-Off Winner Lifts Texas Rangers Over Oakland Athletics
ARLINGTON — Nathaniel Lowe was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth and scored on Leody Taveras' one-out, bases loaded single as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 Saturday night at Globe Life Field.
Carson Kelly singled and Travis Jankowski walked to the load the bases ahead of Taveras' game-winning single to center after he fell behind 0-2.
Rangers starter Cody Bradford held the Athletics to two runs on four hits and no walks and struck out eight over seven innings. David Robertson pitched a perfect eighth before Kirby Yates (6-2) earned the win with a scoreless ninth.
Jonah Heim's two-run homer in the second gave Texas a 2-0 lead. Lawrence Butler cut the Rangers' lead in half with a solo homer in the fourth. Butler doubled and scored on Brent Rooker's double to tie it at 2-2 in the sixth.
Three thoughts from Saturday's game:
1. Walk-Off Wins
Leody Taveras' ninth-inning single gave the Rangers their seventh walk-off win of the season. It the first walk-off hit for Taveras in 2024. Texas' seven walk-off wins in 2024 are its most in a season at Globe Life Field since it opened in 2020. The previous high was six walk-off wins in 2021. Seven walk-off wins at home are the most for the Rangers since they had nine in 2019 at Globe Life Park.
2. 100th Stolen Base For Travis Jankowski
Travis Jankowski stole his ninth base of 2024 and the 100th of his career in the second inning. Jankowski is tied for 892nd all-time with 100-career steals. Other active players with 100-career steals include Randy Arozarena and George Springer.
3. Up Next
Rangers left-hander Walter Pennington is making his first MLB start in the series finale against Oakland right-hander Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.54) at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Pennington was acquired in the trade that sent Michael Lorenzen to the Royals at the trade deadline.
