Let's Play Two, Southside Style! Heavy Rain Suspends Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox Series Opener
The Texas Rangers will play their third double-header on Wednesday in Chicago.
The Rangers series opener against the White Sox Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field was suspended because of rain.
The game was only four pitches in when it was suspended. Leadoff batter Marcus Semien will have a 2-2 count when the game resumes at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 of the series will start about 30 minutes after the completion of Game 1. The series concludes at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.
Andrew Heaney (4-13, 4.04), who was scheduled to start Tuesday, will start for the Rangers. It's unclear if White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.64) will remain Chicago's starter.
Rookie Jack Leiter (0-1, 16.39) makes his fourth starter for the Rangers in Game 2 against right-hander Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.34).
The White Sox (31-101) have the worst record in the Majors and are flirting with setting an MLB record for futility. The 1962 New York Mets, the first season for the franchise, lost an MLB modern-day record 120 games. A few teams in recent years have come close. The 2019 Detroit Tigers lost 114 games. The 2018 Baltimore Orioles lost 115 games. The 2003 Tigers lost 119 games. The Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks both lost 110 games in 2021. The Astros lost 111 in 2013.
The Rangers most losses in the season was 105 in 1973, their second season in Arlington. The franchise's worst record, include the Washington Senators, is 106 losses in 1963, the club's third season.
