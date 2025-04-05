Look: Texas Rangers Slugger Uses Torpedo Bat in Game for First Time
ARLINGTON, Texas — It was only a matter of time before a Texas Rangers player tried a torpedo bat in a game. That time came on Friday.
Designated hitter Joc Pederson used a torpedo bat model during Friday’s game with the Tampa Bay Rays, but it didn’t lead to the production he was hoping for. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and saw his batting average drop to .136.
But given the Rangers’ offense isn’t firing on all cylinders right now, manager Bruce Bochy has no problem with any of his players giving the new bats a go.
“If they want to use them, use them,” Bochy said pre-game when a reporter informed him that Pederson had received his bat. “Sometimes it can get you going (a change). I try not to get involved in that, what bat they use. I’d give it a try if I was them.”
Pederson did show off the bat to a reporter before the game, but didn’t talk much about it before he headed off to batting practice. He also made no declaration before the game that he would use the bat.
But, in a screenshot captured by Rangers Nation on X (formerly Twitter), Pederson was using the model he received during one of his at-bats.
Pederson grounded out in the second inning, grounded into a double play in the third inning, walked in the sixth inning and grounded out again in the eighth inning. It’s not clear if he used the bat in all four trips to the plate.
The bats became the talk of baseball last weekend when the New York Yankees used the bats in blowout win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Yankees set a franchise record with nine home runs in the game, several of which were hit by players that used the bats.
With these bats, the significant change is that the barrel rests in a non-traditional location, closer to the hitter’s hands. The bats are legal and Major League Baseball approved their use.
Rangers infielder Josh Smith isn’t using the bat, but he said after the game that he picked up Pederson’s just to see how it felt.
“Actually, it looks funny,” Smith said. “I grabbed it. It feels different. I don’t know if I’m going to use it quite yet. It just feels super-light, as if it was a toy bat or something like that. It’s pretty crazy.”
Smith isn’t planning on using the bat anytime soon. He may not need it. He hit a solo home run and singled as part of a 2-for-3 game and boosted his batting average to .250.