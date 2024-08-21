Max Scherzer Expected To Rejoin Texas Rangers Rotation Next Week In Chicago
ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer could be back in the Texas Rangers rotation next week against the White Sox in Chicago.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters before Wednesday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates that Scherzer feels good after his Tuesday bullpen session.
The three-time Cy Young winner has been on the injured list since July 31 with right shoulder fatigue.
Scherzer is scheduled to make a rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Friday, a night after Jacob deGrom makes his first rehab start for the RoughRiders. If Scherzer comes out of the appearance feeling good, he's likely to start the middle game of the Rangers three-game series against the White Sox at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
"He had a really good session [Tuesday]," Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "He had all his pitches. It's always good to see your guys out there and Max is one of our guys. He thinks he can still win ballgames and compete at the bar that he has set. So that could be important for him to finish strong."
Scherzer had back surgery in December and missed all of spring training. During his recovery in April, his return was delayed by a nerve issue. Right shoulder fatigue has bothered him during most of his eight starts since returning on June 23. He is 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings.
Scherzer, who turned 40 last month, is not thinking about retirement. When he's healthy, he's still very effective. He went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for the Rangers in 2023 after being acquired in a deadline trade with the Mets.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.