MLB Insider Shares Two Relievers Rangers Could Target Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Texas Rangers are one of the hottest teams in baseball, winning 12 out of their last 16 games.
Their six-game winning streak was snapped by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday evening, but they have done a wonderful job of getting back into the playoff picture in the American League with their recent impressive stretch.
Only a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild card spot in the AL, the Rangers' MLB trade deadline plans are changing once again.
It wasn’t too long ago that Texas was viewed by many people as a team trending toward being sellers.
Struggling to get above the .500 mark in large part because of a middling offense, trading away some veterans, something they didn’t do ahead of last year’s deadline, seemed more and more likely.
But their offense is beginning to heat up, and the pitching has remained dominant despite some injuries and ineffective individuals.
Looking more and more like buyers ahead of the deadline this year, what could the team be on the lookout for?
As shared by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Rangers are seeking bullpen help, specifically someone who can step into a high-leverage role at the back end.
The MLB insider shared two names that would fit the bill: David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bednar, a two-time All-Star, has been excellent for the Pirates after a shaky start to the 2025 campaign. A brutal 2024 looked as if it were carrying over into this year, but he has righted the ship.
The run he gave up on July 28 was the first time he was scored upon since June 15. The last time he gave up an earned run was back on May 23, a stretch of 23 appearances in a row without surrendering an earned run.
He would be a massive upgrade for Texas, converting all 17 of his save opportunities as well. Under team control through 2026, he will be costly to pry away from the Pirates.
Helsley hasn’t been as dominant in 2025 as in previous years, but remains an excellent closer.
He has 21 saves this season with a 3.00 ERA across 36 innings pitched. Last year, he had a 2.04 ERA with an MLB-high 49 saves.
Despite the Cardinals still hovering in contention for a National League playoff spot, they could look to cash in on Helsley, who is set to hit free agency after the season, recouping as many assets as possible.
