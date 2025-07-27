Rangers Activate Joc Pederson from Injured List, Option Michael Helman
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers officially activated designated hitter Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.
The move was made in advance of the series finale with the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Manager Bruce Bochy announced on Saturday the intention was to activate Pederson and start him at DH on Sunday.
To make room for Pederson, the Rangers optioned utility man Michael Helman to Triple-A Round Rock.
Pederson has been on the 10-day injured list since May 25 with a fractured right hand. He was hit by a pitch on May 24 against the Chicago White Sox, and even though he took his base and scored the run, he left the contest afterward.
Before the fracture, Pederson was among the Rangers that were struggling at the plate, but his struggles were quite pronounced.
The left-handed slugger, who has two World Series rings in his career, has had an awful season. In 46 games he slashed .131/.269/.238 with two home runs and six RBI. Earlier the season he set a franchise record for futility at the plate, going 0-for-41. That record has since been broken.
Texas has had a winning record without Pederson but it needs all the offense it can get as it tries to stay within striking distance of the American League West lead and the AL Wild Card race.
The Rangers enter Sunday xxx games behind the Houston Astros, who have been scuffling of late, and xx games out of the final wild card berth held by the Boston Red Sox.
After Sunday’s game, the Rangers head to the west coast for a seven-game road trip, with three games at the Los Angeles Angels and four games at the Seattle Mariners.
The Mariners opener, on Thursday, is the trade deadline.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.