Skip to main content

Source: MLB, MLBPA To Continue CBA Negotiations on Tuesday

With spring training's start date rapidly approaching, MLB and the MLBPA will continue negotiations toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) will meet Tuesday to continue negotiations on the issues that stand in the way of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, a union source confirms with InsideTheRangers.com.

In the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST, the MLBPA will submit their next proposal on core economics.

Last week's meetings saw the first sliver of progress toward a new CBA since the owners locked out the players on Dec. 2. In addition to their fight for earlier free agency, the MLBPA also significantly altered its proposal for reduced revenue sharing from $100 million to $30 million. MLB countered by withdrawing their proposal to replace the salary arbitration process in favor of a formula-based model and agreed to the union's offer for a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

Jun 21, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Major League Baseball Player Association executive director Tony Clark speaks during a presentation at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

However, the two sides are still considerably far apart on how to raise the league's minimum salary and how much money should be allocated to the aforementioned bonus pool. More importantly, last week's offer from the MLBPA included changes to the Competitive Balance Tax threshold while MLB declined to make any proposal on the issue.

Recommended Articles

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Source: MLB, MLBPA To Continue CBA Negotiations on Tuesday

With spring training's start date rapidly approaching, MLB and the MLBPA will continue negotiations toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement on Monday.

52 seconds ago
52 seconds ago
brady baseball
Play

Tom Brady Reportedly Retires From NFL (And From Major League Baseball, Too)

Tom Brady may be the G.O.A.T. in the NFL, but he might have also had a similar impact in baseball.

Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Apr 20, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) is greeted by catcher Jose Trevino (23) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Comparing MLB, MLBPA Proposed Changes to Salary Minimum, Using Rangers' Roster

The league's minimum salary will likely look significantly different under the new CBA. We use the Rangers' roster to review proposals from MLB and the MLBPA and study their respective impact on payroll.

Jan 28, 2022
Jan 28, 2022

The CBT (luxury tax) is perhaps the largest hurdle remaining in negotiations. In addition, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has fervently spoken out against changes to the revenue sharing model, and the league's proposals have consistently supported this stance.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

With each day that passes, the calendar applies more and more pressure on negotiations. Pitchers and catchers are supposed to report in less than three weeks. Opening Day is only 59 days away. There are still well more than 100 big-league free agents needing to find jobs, players from outside the country need time to renew their visas and clubs need time to negotiate contracts with their arbitration-eligible players. None of this can be accomplished until a new CBA is signed.

This is a pivotal week for the two sides to make significant progress towards a deal. Spring training's start date is in serious peril and a soft deadline of early March to salvage Opening Day (March 31) is quickly approaching. On the bright side, Tuesday's meeting will be the fourth time the two sides have met in nine days, three of which involving core issues. However, if any meetings this week fail to produce a tangible avenue toward a deal, spring training's start date won't be the only thing in jeopardy.

Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Source: MLB, MLBPA To Continue CBA Negotiations on Tuesday

52 seconds ago
brady baseball
News

Tom Brady Reportedly Retires From NFL (And From Major League Baseball, Too)

Jan 29, 2022
Apr 20, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) is greeted by catcher Jose Trevino (23) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Comparing MLB, MLBPA Proposed Changes to Salary Minimum, Using Rangers' Roster

Jan 28, 2022
Mar 26, 2021; Mesa, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Tropeano against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Sign Tropeano, Five Others to Minor League Contracts

Jan 26, 2022
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Source: MLB, MLBPA Gaining Momentum, But Significant Hurdles Remain in CBA Talks

Jan 26, 2022
Oct 23, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz drives in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game one of the MLB baseball World Series at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

David Ortiz Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Jan 25, 2022
Aug 7, 2007; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds (25) hits his 756th career homerun off of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Mike Bacsik (not pictured) during the 5th inning at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA. Bonds passed Hank Aaron (755 homeruns) to become the all-time career homerun leader. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Should PED Users Be Inducted Into The Baseball Hall of Fame?

Jan 25, 2022
Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
News

Progress? MLB, MLBPA To Meet Again After Union's Latest CBA Proposal

Jan 24, 2022
Jul 9, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia and manager Chris Woodward (8) celebrate the win against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Does The Manager Matter? What Rangers' Chris Woodward Really Needs

Jan 23, 2022