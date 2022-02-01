Source: MLB, MLBPA To Continue CBA Negotiations on Tuesday

With spring training's start date rapidly approaching, MLB and the MLBPA will continue negotiations toward a new Collective Bargaining Agreement on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) will meet Tuesday to continue negotiations on the issues that stand in the way of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, a union source confirms with InsideTheRangers.com.

In the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST, the MLBPA will submit their next proposal on core economics.

Last week's meetings saw the first sliver of progress toward a new CBA since the owners locked out the players on Dec. 2. In addition to their fight for earlier free agency, the MLBPA also significantly altered its proposal for reduced revenue sharing from $100 million to $30 million. MLB countered by withdrawing their proposal to replace the salary arbitration process in favor of a formula-based model and agreed to the union's offer for a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

However, the two sides are still considerably far apart on how to raise the league's minimum salary and how much money should be allocated to the aforementioned bonus pool. More importantly, last week's offer from the MLBPA included changes to the Competitive Balance Tax threshold while MLB declined to make any proposal on the issue.

The CBT (luxury tax) is perhaps the largest hurdle remaining in negotiations. In addition, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has fervently spoken out against changes to the revenue sharing model, and the league's proposals have consistently supported this stance.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With each day that passes, the calendar applies more and more pressure on negotiations. Pitchers and catchers are supposed to report in less than three weeks. Opening Day is only 59 days away. There are still well more than 100 big-league free agents needing to find jobs, players from outside the country need time to renew their visas and clubs need time to negotiate contracts with their arbitration-eligible players. None of this can be accomplished until a new CBA is signed.

This is a pivotal week for the two sides to make significant progress towards a deal. Spring training's start date is in serious peril and a soft deadline of early March to salvage Opening Day (March 31) is quickly approaching. On the bright side, Tuesday's meeting will be the fourth time the two sides have met in nine days, three of which involving core issues. However, if any meetings this week fail to produce a tangible avenue toward a deal, spring training's start date won't be the only thing in jeopardy.

Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook