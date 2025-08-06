Nathan Eovaldi Dominates as Rangers Claim Series Victory over Yankees
The Texas Rangers won their series with the New York Yankees with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (60-55) received a brilliant performance from starter Nathan Eovaldi (W, 10-3) and reliever Phil Maton worked a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season. First baseman Rowdy Tellez did the only offensive damage, a two RBI single, but it was enough.
The Yankees (60-54) lost for the second straight game, with reliever Devin Williams (L, 3-4) giving up the Rangers’ go-ahead runs. New York’s lineup, which got Aaron Judge back from injury, had just two hits.
Here are three thoughts on the game.
Nasty Nate Carries On
For anyone that doubted Nathan Eovaldi’s American League pitcher of the month honors for July, well, all one needed to do was watch his start on Tuesday.
Eovaldi was incredible. He pitched eight innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit. He struck out six and walked none and trimmed his ERA to 1.38.
In July, Eovaldi won all five of his starts, going 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP figure, a .198 opponent batting average and 30 strikeouts against eight walks. He led all AL pitchers in ERA, opponent slugging percentage, opponent OPS, wins and pitches per inning.
The Rangers took the lead in the eighth, putting Eovaldi in line for the win.
Rangers Sputter Way to Victory
The Rangers had eight hits off Yankees pitching. Only one really mattered, and that was Tellez’s two RBI single in the eighth, which scored Adolis Garcia and Joc Pederson.
It was the breakthrough in a frustrating night for Texas. How does a team with eight hits get frustrated?
Well, Texas was 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position, left 10 hitters on base and left eight runners in scoring position.
It was the second straight night the Rangers needed late offense to get a win. In one way, that’s a good thing. Late offense has been a struggle for Texas this season.
In another way, it just exemplifies the season-long inconsistency the offense has battled all season.
The Bullpen Break
Eovaldi’s performance was perfectly timed for the Rangers’ pitching staff. On Monday, starter Patrick Corbin only pitched three innings. While Jon Gray, now a long reliever, was able to eat five innings, the Rangers bullpen was still active in a 10-inning game.
Luis Curvelo and Danny Coulombe each pitched an inning of scoreless relief. On Tuesday, the Rangers only had to use Phil Maton for one inning.
After a seven-game road trip, the Rangers returned early Monday morning due to a flight delay for their three-game series with the Yankees. After those delays and with a day game on Wednesday, Texas needed Eovaldi to go deep in Tuesday’s game. He delivered — and the bullpen should appreciate it.
