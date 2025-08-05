Rangers Prospect Duo Claims Minor League Player, Pitcher of Week Awards
While Nathan Eovaldi was claiming the American League pitcher of the month award on Monday, two minor league players won their own awards.
Right-handed pitcher Jose Gonzalez was named the South Atlantic League pitcher of the week while throwing for the High-A Hub City Spartanburgers. First baseman and outfielder Oliver Guerrero was named the Dominican Summer League player of the week.
Both had tremendous weeks for their respective teams for July 28-Aug. 3.
More News: Rangers Have Been American League's Best Team Since All-Star Break
How Rangers’ Jose Gonzalez Won his Award
Gonzalez had a career performance on Sunday. He threw a career-high seven scoreless innings against the Asheville Tourists. He struck out seven, allowed three hits and didn’t walk a batter.
He threw 82 pitches, 58 of which were strikes. He was his fourth win of the season.
For the season, Gonzalez ranks among SAL qualifiers in ERA (5th, 2.83), WHIP (6th, 1.14), and opp. BA (10th, .244).
More News: Rangers Pitcher Jacob deGrom Becomes Fastest to Reach Incredible Milestone
He is 4-7 with a 2.83 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) with 90 strikeouts and 18 walks in 86 innings. He is in his fifth season of minor league baseball after he was signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela.
How Rangers’ Oliver Guerrero Won his Award
The Dominican Republic native, another international signee, is in his first season of professional baseball and is close to home with the Rangers’ DSL Red team.
Last week he went 7-for-15 (.467) with three home runs, 10 RBI, and eight walks in five games. He homered in three straight games, went 4-for-4 with a career-high 6 RBI in one game and won his first career player of the week award.
More News: Rangers Most Significant Trade Deadline Acquisition Impresses in Team Debut
So far this season he’s slashed .241/.378/.376 with five home runs and 27 RBI.
Neither player is among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects at MLB Pipeline.
Recent Rangers Prospect Updates
After the MLB trade deadline, shortstop Sebastian Walcott remained the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect. Their top international signee in 2023 is just 19 years old and is playing for Double-A Frisco. He’s projected for a potential call-up to the Majors in 2026.
More News: Rangers Infielder Who Was Designated for Assignment Is Claimed Off Waivers by Rockies
Catcher Malcolm Moore, who was the Rangers’ first-round pick last year out of Stanford, is now the No. 2 prospect. He is playing with Gonzalez at Hub City.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.