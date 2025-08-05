Josh Jung Walks Off Rangers Series Opening Victory over Yankees
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers defeated the New York Yankees, 8-5, in 10 innings in the series opener for both teams at Globe Life Field on Monday.
The game was in the Yankees’ hands in the ninth inning before Joc Pederson — who was batting .126 for the season entering the game — slammed a game-tying solo home run off New York (60-53) reliever Devin Williams to send the game to extra innings.
The Rangers (59-55) claimed the victory on a three-run, walk-off home run by Josh Jung
Here are three thoughts on the game.
The Jung Man is Fixed
The Rangers didn’t want to option Josh Jung in July to have him work on his swing. But his chase rate and diminishing slash line forced the franchise’s hand.
Fortunately, it worked.
Since he was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on July 21, Jung has a hit in 10 straight games. That included Monday’s game. During the streak he is 13-for-34 and has batted better than .300. He’s pushed that batting average above .250.
He missed four games on the road trip with calf tightness. It was regrettable as Jung has become one of Texas’ most consistent hitters since the All-Star break.
He was a surprise starter on Monday. There had been chatter he might need an IL stint. But he looked sharp on Monday and, with the left-handed starters coming up this week, the Rangers needed him.
On Monday, he delivered big-time. It was his biggest hit since his return, perhaps his biggest hit of the season. It was as well-timed as a Rangers fan could ask for.
Corbin’s Reliability Tested
When the Rangers signed Patrick Corbin to that one-year deal, the idea was that he would be a reliable innings eater and start every fifth day. He’s done that. Beyond that, the inescapable expectation was that if he came close to winning the 10 games he won in 2023 with Washington, that would probably be the ceiling.
The left-hander walked away with a no-decision on Monday after he gave up three runs in three innings and his relief, Jon Gray, surrendered the lead in the fourth. He got into trouble with giving up as many walks (three) as strikeouts (three).
A month ago, one could have made the case that the returns on Corbin were diminishing. In his last 15 starts entering Monday he was 4-5 with a 4.22 ERA.
But, in his last seven starts entering Monday, he was 2-0 with a 3.22 ERA. Even with the three runs he gave up he has a 3.91 ERA after Monday’s game.
He’s still on pace for his first sub-4.00 ERA season since 2019. Perhaps the returns aren’t diminishing as much as Monday’s start was his first since April 28 in which he didn’t pitch at least five innings. That’s what stood out — his shortest outing of the season.
The 2-of-3 Imperative
For the Rangers, every game is magnified now, especially at home. They are not a good road team (24-35) but have put together a record well above .500 at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers, at minimum, need to win the series. In fact, that must be Texas’ attitude the rest of the season — win two out of every three games.
Texas has 48 games remaining after Monday’s game. If they win two out of every three games from here, the Rangers will win 32 games. That would give Texas 91 wins.
That should be enough to get them in the postseason. But it’s gonna be close.
