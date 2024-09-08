Next Stop, Texas Rangers Rotation? Ace Jacob deGrom Shines In Fourth Rehab Start
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was optimistic that as long as Jacob deGrom’s rehab start with Double-A Frisco went well on Saturday that the 36-year-old could re-join the rotation next week.
deGrom cleared that hurdle on Saturday night as he threw four innings for the Roughriders and gave up no runs on one hit. He struck out five and walked none.
Bochy wanted deGrom to go four innings and throw about 60 pitches. Well, he may have been a bit too efficient. He tossed 49 pitches, 35 of which were strikes.
“If all goes well, he’ll be pitching for us next time around,” Bochy said before Saturday’s game.
If so, deGrom could pitch as early as the Rangers’ game in Seattle on Thursday. That would be normal rest. Texas has a day off on Monday and could push deGrom to Friday to give him an extra day. He’s generally thrown on six days’ rest during his rehab assignment.
deGrom teased that he could join the Rangers’ rotation this weekend, say there were discussions about it inside the organization. But Bochy quickly doused that earlier in the week, saying he wanted him to have one more rehab start.
deGrom signed with the Rangers after the 2022 season and was their Opening Day starter in 2023. He went 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA in six starts before he was placed on the injured list on April 29 with right elbow inflammation. He had Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career in June 2023.
He missed the rest of the season and watched as the Rangers won the World Series. His first MLB start would be his first since last April 28, 2023.